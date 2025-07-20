NA Chairman honours fallen war heroes, commends progress in Thái Nguyên

THÁI NGUYÊN — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Sunday led a delegation to the July 27 National Relic Site in Đại Phúc Commune, the northern province of Thái Nguyên, to pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh and fallen heroes ahead of the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27).

The site hosted a July 27, 1947 rally where 300 delegates heard President Hồ Chí Minh's letter declaring July 27 a day to commemorate wounded soldiers, later renamed War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day in July 1955.

In his speech, Chairman Mẫn offered regards and expressed deep gratitude to wounded soldiers, revolution contributors, and their families.

He lauded Thái Nguyên’s rapid adaptation to its recent merger with Bắc Kạn Province and the streamlining of local governance into a more efficient two-tier system. In just three weeks, the province has embraced digital transformation and artificial intelligence to simplify administrative processes, benefiting residents and businesses alike.

Thái Nguyên’s economic strides were equally impressive. In the first half, the province achieved a post-merger gross regional domestic product growth of 6.61 per cent, with domestic revenue topping VNĐ11.839 trillion (US$473.56 million). Household poverty fell to 2.04 per cent, and prior to the merger, it completed housing support for 1,974 families, including those of war heroes and others in substandard conditions, beating the Government’s deadline by eight months.

Mẫn highlighted the province’s focus on socio-economic development, the building of a clean and strong political system, and social welfare, noting that 98.7 per cent of households eligible for social support now meet or exceed average living standards. Thái Nguyên’s commitment to veterans, ex-revolutionaries, and disadvantaged groups, particularly ethnic minorities, drew particular praise.

Looking ahead, he set a local target of 8 per cent GDP growth for the second half, urging more investment in education, healthcare, and universal schooling. He asked for sustained poverty reduction and stronger welfare policies, urging the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, mass organisations, local authorities, and businesses to keep supporting war invalids and revolution contributors.

The top legislator called for unity following the provincial merger and directed preparations for grassroots Party congresses to be held by August 31 and the provincial Party Congress by October 31, along with readiness for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Council elections for the 2026–2031 term.

On the occasion, he presented gifts to 50 families of revolution contributors and war martyrs. He also attended a ceremony where the State Bank of Vietnam and the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development donated VNĐ5 billion to build 80 new houses for local policy beneficiaries.

Earlier that morning, the NA Chairman paid floral tribute at a national historical site honouring Youth Volunteer Company 915 in Gia Sàng Ward.

He also visited Tạ Thị Trần, a heroic Vietnamese mother whose husband and son were fallen soldiers in Vạn Xuân ward, and Hoàng Trọng Tân, a war veteran who fought in southern Laos-Central Highlands battlefields from 1970 to 1974, in Phan Đình Phùng Ward. — VNA/VNS