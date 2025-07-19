Former Presidents, former National Assembly chair stripped of all Party positions

HÀ NỘI — Chaired by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, the 12th Plenum of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam wrapped up its two working days on Saturday,

One of the significant outcomes of the meeting was the Central Committee’s decision to impose disciplinary measures on several former senior officials.

Specifically, it decided to remove all Party positions held by:

Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, former Politburo member and former State President (April 2021 – January 2023);

Võ Văn Thưởng, former Politburo member and former State President (March 2023 – March 2024);

Vương Đình Huệ, former Politburo member and former Chairman of the National Assembly (March 2021 – May 2024);

Lê Minh Khái, former Party Central Committee Secretary and former Deputy Prime Minister (April 2021 – August 2024).

In addition, the Party Central Committee agreed to expel Nguyễn Thị Kim Tiến—former member of the Party Central Committee and former Minister of Health—from the Communist Party of Việt Nam, over violations committed during her tenure.

The plenum also approved the request for Đỗ Đức Duy, member of the Central Committee and Minister of Agriculture and Environment, to be relieved of his membership in the 13th Party Central Committee. Similarly, Võ Chí Công, alternate member of the Central Committee and former Standing Committee member and Head of the Commission for Communication and Mass Mobilisation of the Cần Thơ Party Committee, was permitted to step down from his alternate membership in the Central Committee.

Furthermore, the Central Committee provided opinions on personnel matters to enable the Politburo to nominate a candidate for Minister of Agriculture and Environment for the remainder of the 2021–2026 term. The final appointment will require ratification by the 15th National Assembly.

Earlier, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính signed a decision assigning Trần Đức Thắng, a member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Inspector-General of the Government Inspectorate of Việt Nam, as acting Minister of Agriculture and Environment. — VNS