Deputy FM congratulates Vietnamese-French professors on Legion of Honour promotion

HÀ NỘI — On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Minister Lê Thị Thu Hằng on July 18 sent a letter of congratulations to Vietnamese‑French professors Trần Thanh Vân and Lê Kim Ngọc, who were recently promoted to the rank of Officer in the National Order of the Legion of Honour by the French President.

Extending her warmest and most heartfelt congratulations to the two professors, Hằng stated that this prestigious promotion is not only a well‑deserved recognition of their tireless dedication to science and younger generations, but also a source of pride for the Vietnamese community abroad and the homeland.

Hằng stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue working closely with relevant ministries, sectors, and localities to support the professors in their ongoing journey to advance science and education in Việt Nam, thus contributing to the country's path toward development and integration in the era of its rise.

The Deputy FM extended her best wishes to the professors and their families for good health and happiness. She expressed her hope that they will achieve even greater success, thus making more contributions to the international scientific community and the homeland, and to the enduring friendship between Việt Nam and France.

For decades, the two professors have not only established a prestigious position in the international scientific community, but have also remained deeply committed to advancing science and education in Việt Nam through organising international scientific conferences, founding the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE), and initiating many programmes to support students and children with disadvantaged backgrounds.

Those who have attended Odon Vallet Scholarship award ceremonies organised by the professors were deeply moved by their generosity and heartfelt dedication to Việt Nam’s younger generations – the future of the nation. The opportunities created through the scholarship fund have inspired thousands of students across the country.

Prof. Trần Thanh Vân was born in Quảng Bình province (now Quảng Trị province). He is a world‑renowned theoretical physicist. He is the founder of several prominent international scientific and physics conference series, including Rencontres de Moriond, one of the most widely anticipated annual physics conferences throughout the world; Rencontres de Blois; and most notably, the Rencontres du Vietnam (Meeting Vietnam), which has been held regularly for the past 32 years.

Previously, he was awarded the Legion of Honour, rank of Knight, in 2000. In 2012, he was one of three Asians awarded the Tate Medal of the American Physical Society, an honour recognising physicists who have made exceptional contributions to the promotion of international scientific collaboration, particularly in the field of physics.

Meanwhile, Prof. Lê Kim Ngọc, originally from Vĩnh Long Province, is an accomplished female scientist. She was the first in the world to introduce the concept of “cell slicing” in plant biotechnology. In 2016, she was personally awarded the Legion of Honour, rank of Knight, by President François Hollande during his visit to Hồ Chí Minh City.

Since 2008, the professors have returned to Việt Nam to initiate the ICISE project in Quy Nhơn City in Bình Định Province (now Gia Lai province). After more than a decade, ICISE has welcomed over 16,500 scientists from more than 60 countries, including 18 Nobel Laureates, becoming a symbol of intellectual exchange and the humanistic values of science.

In addition to ICISE, the Vietnamese‑French professor spouses are also reflected in initiatives such as the “Rencontres du Vietnam” series, the Vallet Scholarship Fund, support for SOS Children’s Villages, and their ongoing efforts to promote education for younger generations. — VNS