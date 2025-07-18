Top leader orders Central Committee to define overarching goals for next term

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has ordered the Party Central Committee to clearly define overarching objectives and strategic breakthroughs for the next term.

He made the statements on Friday morning in Hà Nội while chairing the 12th Plenary Session of the 13th Party Central Committee.

The top leader also urged fast and sustainable development grounded in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

In his speech, Lâm stressed the need for continued refinement of the socialist-oriented market economy under State management and Party leadership; the building of a service-oriented, modern public administration and governance system; and the development of a socialist rule-of-law State characterised by discipline and progress.

Major orientations must be also set out for safeguarding national independence and sovereignty, ensuring political and social stability and strengthening national defence and public security in the new era.

The country must take a proactive and substantive approach to deeper and more comprehensive international integration, politically, economically and in alignment with global civilisation, he said.

Also at the session, Lâm underscored the critical importance of personnel planning for the 14th Party Central Committee, describing it as a decisive factor for the success or failure of the next term.

“Cadres must meet rigorous standards, politically steadfast, forward-thinking, morally upright and committed to the collective good and the people, placing national interests above all else,” he said.

Quoting late President Hồ Chí Minh, Lâm said: "Cadres are the root of all work."

He also called for focused contributions to the draft report on Party building and the implementation of the Party Charter, especially regarding directions, tasks and solutions for Party building in the next term.

Special attention must be paid to organisational models and cadre capabilities, particularly within the emerging two-tier local Government structure.

Legal reforms

Lâm emphasised the need to continue refining the national legal framework in line with a new development model.

As the administrative and socio-economic space evolves, the law must adapt, ensuring coherence and consistency, while also paving the way for innovation, safeguarding righteousness, removing institutional bottlenecks and eliminating outdated barriers.

“The legal system must enable the nation's goals of prosperity, strength, democracy, fairness and civility, all for the benefit of the people,” he said.

The Party chief called for continued feedback on the operational performance of the two-tier local Government structure currently being piloted, requesting that localities reflect honestly on their challenges and identify areas where central support is needed, beyond the efforts of local officials and public servants.

The ultimate goal remains unchanged: stability, development and improved quality of life for all.

Lâm also highlighted the special significance of the plenary session, which convened nearly three months ahead of schedule.

This reflects the Party’s high sense of urgency, initiative and responsibility in thoroughly preparing content for the upcoming 14th National Party Congress.

He said the session takes place as the entire political and administrative apparatus, from the Central Government to 34 provinces and cities as well as 3,321 communes, wards and special administrative zones, is undergoing structural reform.

The efforts are aimed at improving organisational efficiency, enhancing scientific management, reducing intermediaries, eliminating overlapping functions and bringing governance closer to the people.

Describing this as a breakthrough in the organisation of the political system, Lâm emphasised the Party’s firm resolve to establish a streamlined, modern and integrity-based system of governance, centred around serving the public.

Given the critical nature of the issues on the table, he urged the Party Central Committee to devote its full intellectual resources to in-depth discussions, offering objective and comprehensive evaluations from the perspective of policymakers and implementers.

It is also essential to assess both achievements and shortcomings of the 13th term and draw meaningful lessons, particularly in leadership, direction and execution of Party Resolutions, as well as contribute scientifically grounded proposals to the summary report on 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal) under the socialist orientation, he said.

Expressing full confidence in the Party Central Committee's tradition of unity, discipline and commitment, Lâm voiced his belief that with shared wisdom, reformist spirit and the collective aspiration for a prosperous and happy nation, the session will conclude successfully.

Its outcomes will provide a solid foundation for the thorough preparations of the 14th National Party Congress, meeting the expectations of the entire Party, the people and the armed forces.— VNS