NA Chairman backs stronger audit ties with Laos

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has voiced strong support for deeper collaboration between the State Audit Office of Việt Nam (SAV) and the State Audit Organisation of Laos (SAO), calling for increased sharing of experience in corruption, wastefulness, and misconduct combat.

During a reception in Hà Nội on Thursday for SAO President Viengthavisone Thephachanh, Mẫn commended the robust collaboration within multilateral frameworks and the Việt Nam-Laos-Cambodia trilateral mechanism, which has driven training, capacity building, and technical support. A standout success is the E-Office project (2022-2024), backed by SAV and partners, which has helped modernise SAO’s governance system.

The Vietnamese Party, State, and people always attach great importance to and are fully committed to nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation with Laos, Mẫn said.

He expressed his delight at the effective implementation of the Vietnamese and Lao Governments' agreements in 2024 and the first half of 2025. Close oversight by the countries' legislatures has enabled quick settlement of challenges.

Looking forward, he urged the SAV and SAO to advance their 2025-2028 medium-term cooperation plan and the 2021-2030 strategy, asking for more exchanges of delegations and expertise, particularly in digital transformation and staff training.

On the occasion, he extended warm regards to Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and President of the National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane.

Thephachanh, for his part, lauded the SAV’s continued support, particularly through training courses for Lao officials and civil servants, and the E-Office project.

He noted a recent joint seminar where the two sides discussed future cooperation and shared insights on audit recommendations and state budget planning, a new responsibility of the SAO.

The guest expressed his hope that Việt Nam’s experience will help SAO fulfil its advisory role in budgeting in the time ahead. — VNS