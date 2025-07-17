NA Chairman urges integrity, objectivity in Party personnel nomination

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Thursday stressed the need for integrity, objectivity, and transparency in selecting candidates for the NA’s Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term.

Speaking at a conference in Hà Nội to discuss preparations for the first Congress of the NA’s Party Organisation for the 2025-2030 tenure scheduled for September or October, Mẫn said nominees must demonstrate political mettle, intellect, moral integrity, prestige and proven competence to fulfill the mission entrusted by the Party, the NA, and the people, he said.

Regarding the drafting of documents for the congress, Mẫn asked the Sub-committee for Documents to fully incorporate feedback to ensure the political and self-review reports accurately reflect current realities. These documents must offer an objective, comprehensive, and honest evaluation of the achievements, strengths, limitations, root causes, and lessons learned, while setting out clear strategic directions, key tasks, and practical, feasible, and breakthrough solutions for the upcoming term.

The political report, he noted, must follow guiding principles and major orientations outlined in the draft documents for the 14th National Party Congress, while the self-review report should embody a candid spirit of criticism and self-criticism, pinpointing responsibilities at both collective and individual levels.

The documents must closely adhere to orientations of the Party Central Committee and its Politburo and Secretariat, with a focus on Party building, particularly in political, ideological, organisational, and oversight work, he requested.

With time running short, he urged subcommittees and support teams to act decisively, maintain close coordination, and promptly address any challenges to ensure preparations remain on track. — VNA/VNS