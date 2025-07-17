Celebration of 80th National Day occasion to honour freedom with international friends

HÀ NỘI — The invitations for other countries to join in the celebrations of the 80th August Revolution and National Day on September 2 in Hà Nội this year show Việt Nam's wish to honour the values of freedom and independence with international friends on this significant anniversary.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng made the statement on Thursday at the ministry's regular press conference, in response to a question on the Vietnamese defence ministry's invitations for several friendly countries to partake in the celebration.

"The August Revolution was a momentous event giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, which is now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. The success of the August Revolution strongly encouraged the national liberation movement for colonised countries around the world," Hằng told the media.

"The celebration of National Day on September 2 is to once again reaffirm the great significance and to honour the achievements of the Vietnamese people in the struggles for national liberation, national unification, national construction and defence, as well as the Đổi mới (Renewal) process, so that Việt Nam can enter the era of nation's rise with robust developments as we now see today," she noted.

The celebration is also an opportunity for Việt Nam to express gratitude for the support and assistance of international friends and progressive people around the world, which is an important factor contributing to the success of the August Revolution in the past and the successes of Việt Nam today.

"On this occasion, Việt Nam wishes international friends to join in honouring the eternal values of independence and freedom," the spokesperson added.

Việt Nam has recently sent invitations to friends around the world to attend this event.

The Ministry of National Defence said that it has sent invitations to the defence ministries of eight countries, including Laos, Cambodia, China, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Belarus, to attend the 80th National Day event, as well as to five countries – including Laos, Cambodia, China, Russia and Belarus – to partake in the military parade to be held as part of the event.

These are activities demonstrating the friendship, solidarity and attachment between the Vietnamese people and army with friendly countries, while upholding Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification. They also demonstrate that Việt Nam is a friend and reliable partner for all countries, according to the diplomat.

In May, at the invitation of the Vietnamese defence ministry, Laos, Cambodia and China sent their army units to take part in the grand parade held in HCM City to mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025), with a great welcome from the Vietnamese public.

This was the first time foreign armies were invited to a national-level military parade in Việt Nam.

The 80th National Day military parade is expected to be the biggest one yet. Notably, the event's parade formation will not be limited to ground units such as marching contingents, motorised columns and aerial displays, but will also include a maritime contingent.

The parade will feature submarines and surface vessels from the Navy, Coast Guard, Border Guard and the Standing Militia Squadron, with live footage broadcast directly to Ba Đình Square in Hà Nội, where the main parade is conducted. — VNS