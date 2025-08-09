IHG Hotels & Resorts debuts the first voco resort in Quảng Trị

QUẢNG TRỊ — IHG Hotels & Resorts has officially opened voco Quảng Bình Resort, the first international resort in the Province, aiming to provide unique experience to guests during their stay in the central region.

The all-suite-and-villa resort is the second voco hotels property in Việt Nam, alongside voco Ma Belle Danang – By IHG which opened in 2023.

Each voco property is characterised by its individual charm, which provides guests with something unique while creating an inviting and unstuffy atmosphere for guests to truly unwind and feel at ease.

Infused with charming personal touches and subtle Vietnamese influences, voco Quảng Bình Resort is a great gateway to explore the former province of Quảng Bình which is now part of Quảng Trị.

"We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to all our guests and introduce distinctive touches that celebrate the natural beauty of Quảng Trị while allowing them to unwind in a distinctive and comfortable stay,” said Clay Clayton, Cluster General Manager.

“Centered on the brand hallmarks 'Come on in’, ‘Me Time’ and ‘voco life’ we aim to deliver delightful and uplifting experiences through our local community and sharing the wonders of this destination with travelers from around the world."

Located in Đồng Hới, voco Quảng Bình Resort offers 68 suites and beachfront villas providing a tranquil and personal atmosphere with direct access to Bảo Ninh beach.

Its design focuses on creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The distinctive interior offers a subtle nod to Indochine aesthetics with rich colours, intricate patterns and local craftmanship, paired with artworks exclusive to voco hotels.

The spacious layout of its suites and villas – between 43sqm and 300sqm, invites natural light to flood in, creating a rustic and calming atmosphere perfect for relaxation.

At the resort, guests will have unforgettable experiences through personalised service, exclusive amenities and innovative technology.

As a place with forests, the sea, and an extensive cave system, Quảng Trị has long been a captivating destination for nature lovers and those seeking unique travel experiences.

Ideally located, voco Quảng Bình Resort is not only a refreshing and contemporary retreat, but also a great gateway for an emotional journey through the magnificent beauty of the 'Kingdom of Caves”.

From here, guests can easily explore Sơn Đoòng Cave which is the largest cave in the world and home to towering stalagmites, underground rivers, jungle with wildlife and a 116km-long coastline with picturesque beaches such as Nhật Lệ and Đá Nhảy.

Guests can also look to visit the Phong Nha – Kẻ Bàng National Park, kayak on Moọc Spring, experience Việt Nam's longest zipline, mud bathing at Chảy River or visit the spiritual cultural site of Liễu Hạnh Mother Temple.

Launched in 2018, voco hotels by IHG has quickly become one of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ fastest growing with 87 open hotels and 90 exciting destinations in the pipeline.

voco, meaning ‘to invite’ and ‘call together' in Latin, combines the reassurance of a big brand with the informality and charm of an individual hotel, providing guests with a dependably premium experience. VNS