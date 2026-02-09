Nestlé Việt Nam spreads Tết 2026 message of togetherness

HÀ NỘI — After more than a month in motion, Nestlé Việt Nam’s Tết 2026 campaign has struck a chord with hundreds of thousands of people by celebrating the quiet, everyday moments of family reunion that are becoming ever more precious amid the fast pace of modern life.

The campaign, themed Nothing More Precious Than This Moment Together, has engaged more than 350,000 participants since its launch. Rather than framing Tết around lofty aspirations or elaborate wishes, Nestlé has chosen a familiar and intimate perspective, underscoring the idea that Tết is shaped by what is happening here and now.

At the heart of the campaign is Today’s Tết Calendar, a calendar with just one day, today. The concept quickly sparked positive conversations on social media, where it became a virtual space for families to share simple, heartfelt new year wishes grounded in everyday life.

A photo contest titled Wishlist Right Now – Nothing More Precious Than This Moment Together, organised in collaboration with Kênh14 and aFamily, further extended the campaign’s reach. Thousands of entries captured ordinary but meaningful scenes, from shared family meals to early-year reunions and the quiet comfort of loved ones being together, generating hundreds of thousands of online interactions.

“Happiness is simply being together with my family. I don’t wish for anything grand, just peace and togetherness,” said Trần Thị Kim Yến, one of the participants. For many young people, the essence of Tết is no longer defined by destinations or activities, but by the presence of those closest to them in that moment.

These personal stories point to a broader shift in how younger generations experience Tết. While expressions of the holiday may be more flexible and diverse, the core value of connection remains unchanged.

Amplifying the campaign’s message, Nestlé Việt Nam released a short film portraying the everyday rhythm of families in the days leading up to Tết. Without dramatic plot turns or climactic scenes, the film adopts a gentle narrative style and has drawn more than 126 million views across digital platforms, reinforcing a simple idea: there is no greater wish than being fully present with one another.

Offline activations have also played a role. Consumers have been able to experience the Tết atmosphere directly at Nestlé booths set up at Big C and Co.opmart supermarkets. Featuring interactive activities and designs inspired by traditional spring motifs, these activations will continue until February 13.

After 30 years in Việt Nam, Nestlé’s well-known brands such as MAGGI, MILO, NESCAFÉ, KITKAT, NESTEA and La Vie have become a familiar part of Tết meals in many households. Through its Tết 2026 campaign, Nestlé not only tells its brand story but also reaffirms its place alongside consumers in preserving enduring Tết values, where togetherness, sharing and simply being present remain at the heart of the celebration. — VNS