Ascott, Vlasta – Sam Son enter strategic partnership

HÀ NỘI – The Ascott Limited (Ascott), a wholly-owned lodging business unit of CapitaLand Investment (CLI), has entered a strategic partnership with Vlasta – Sam Son to manage Lasong Hotels & Villas Sam Son.

The signing of this agreement further strengthens the partnership between Ascott and Van Phu Invest, the owner of Vlasta – Sam Son complex, building on Ascott’s successful management of Oakwood Residence Hà Nội, a property owned by Van Phu Invest. This milestone also underscores Ascott’s commitment to expanding its upscale international hospitality brands across Việt Nam.

Positioned as a pioneering hospitality project for the region, this collaboration marks the debut of The Unlimited Collection brand in Thanh Hóa Province, also Ascott’s second property under the brand in Việt Nam.

Named Lasong Hotel & Villas Sam Son by The Unlimited Collection, the property will be developed in two phases. Phase 1, launching on April 1, 2025, will introduce 68 uniquely designed rooms and 20 exclusive villa units in Zone 1 of the Vlasta - Sam Son development. Phase 2, scheduled for completion by May 2025, will add 198 additional luxury units in Zone 2.

At the signing ceremony, David Cumming, Regional General Manager of Vietnam, Cambodia & Myanmar, said “We are thrilled to manage our first property in Thanh Hóa Province. Việt Nam is a growing market for Ascott, and we are proud to expand our portfolio with Vlasta – Sam Son - a trusted partner. Vlasta - Sam Son complex is an expansive, well-developed coastal resort and beach tourism complex, offering an exclusive beach and comprehensive amenities including shophouses, villas, restaurants, a spa, wellness center, and hotel. With these diverse offerings, Lasong Sam Son by The Unlimited Collection becomes the first international hospitality brand in Sầm Sơn, poised to attract both local travelers and MICE demand.”

“Our capability in driving business growth is well demonstrated by Oakwood Residence Hanoi, another Van Phu Invest property. Alongside positive growth in both revenue and gross operating profit year-on-year, Oakwood Residence Hanoi also saw an increase of more than 10 per cent in average daily rate compared to last year. Supported by a strong network of local resources, we have full confidence in Ascott’s operational strength in managing Lasong Hotel & Villas Sam Son by The Unlimited Collection; and we look forward to making this venture a remarkable success,” he said.

Lasong Hotel & Villas Sam Son by The Unlimited Collection marks a significant milestone as Ascott continues to expand its presence in Việt Nam. Including this property, Ascott now boasts an extensive portfolio of over 9,000 rooms across 36 serviced residences and hotels in key locations such as Lào Cai, Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Hạ Long, Thanh Hóa, Hội An, Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, Cam Ranh, Vũng Tàu, HCM City, and Bình Dương. VNS