Hà Nội Open Pool Championship is close to finding winner of second season

Pool

HÀ NỘI -- The Mansion Sports Hà Nội Open Pool Championship 2024 was officially opened on October 12, featuring many world elite competitors at the Mỹ Đình Indoor Athletics Palace.

Games during the tournament's second edition began on October 8 with matches of 256 cueists from 33 countries and regions.

After six days, the best 16 found their places in the last-eight, but, unfortunately, no Vietnamese players made the cut.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the Hà Nội Culture and Sports Department Đỗ Đình Hồng said: "It is our honour to again welcome world leading pool athletes to the city for the Hà Nội Open Pool and to perform elite matches with world-class techniques to the audience.

"As we all know, the first season in 2023 was a success. Thousands of supporters came to the competition venue to watch the games in person while millions enjoyed the event through livestreams. It showed the huge appeal of the Hà Nội Open.

"Through the Open, we also want to introduce our dynamic, beautiful and green city to international friends.

"I believe that Hà Nội's traditional culture aspects and our hospitality will impress visitors who should know that we always welcome all of you to our home," he said.

Meanwhile CEO Matchroom Multi Sports, Emily Frazer said: "What an incredible journey it's been. We started with 256 of the world’s finest pool players and now just 16 remain with ten from Asia. It's clear that pool is thriving across this region."

She also took a moment to thank Mansion Sports for their support in making the event possible and gratitude to Department of Culture and Sports for the fantastic partnership and to Vietnamese partners for bringing this excitement to fans in Việt Nam and around the world.

After the opening ceremony, a further eight matches of the tournament were held.

Filipino Harry Vegara created a big upset when he sent title favourite Shane Van Boening of the US, one of the best players of all time, home.

It is Vegara's first time at the Hà Nội Open after he secured his slot in the qualification round.

Vegara helped the Philippines have four representatives in the quarter-finals alongside Carlo Biado, Johann Chua and Jeffrey Roda.

They will vie for slots in the next round against powerhouses such as Francisco Sanchez Ruiz of Spain, Ko Pin Yi of Chinese Taipei and defending champion Jayson Shaw of Scotland.

The semi-final and final matches will be held on October 13.

Returning for its second edition, the highly anticipated Hà Nội Open Pool Championship is presented in partnership with leading sports investment firm Mansion Sports & Entertainment Group and renowned broadcaster Vietcontent. VNS