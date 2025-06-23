FE CREDIT drives digital transformation for transparent, accessible consumer finance

In response to the “National Digital Transformation Programme” and the “Digital Transformation Plan for the Banking Sector”, credit institutions have proactively developed digital transformation strategies in order to enhance the consumer experience.

At the “Vietnam Financial Innovation Series (WFIS 2025) in April, Lê Anh Dũng, Deputy Director of the Payment Department under the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), said that by early 2025, over 90 per cent of financial transactions at many credit institutions had been conducted through digital channels.

This fact reflected a strong shift across the financial and banking sector in optimising services towards the customer-centric approach.

The comprehensive digitalisation trend has reshaped new standards in the financial and banking industry, where technology is no longer just a supporting tool but a core element of competitive strategies and sustainable development.

Nowadays, customers not only seek fast and convenient financial services but also demand transparency and user-friendly experiences.

In the consumer finance segment, many companies have significantly invested in developing mobile apps, 24/7 chatbot support, and integrated financial utilities to help customers easily track and manage their loans.

Technologies such as Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been widely adopted to personalise loan products and minimise credit risks.

FE CREDIT accelerates with digitised consumer lending platforms

As a leader in Việt Nam’s consumer finance market, FE CREDIT has continuously innovated over the past 15 years to enhance customer experience, optimise operations, and expand market share.

From 2022 to 2024, the company witnessed a significant shift with a growth of up to 60 per cent in late Generation Y and Generation Z end-user segments, which resulted from its digital transformation journey.

Over the years, FE CREDIT has implemented various advanced technological solutions to digitise the traditionally complex, multi-step, and time-consuming consumer lending process.

It launched FE ONLINE 2.0, a financial multifunctional mobile app, integrating a wide range of financial products and features, including flexible cash loans, credit card applications, convenient digital banking services, and tools to track and manage loans.

In terms of customer service, since 2020, FE CREDIT has also deployed an AI-powered intelligent chatbot that offers 24/7 customer support.

In 2024 alone, the chatbot served over 130,000 users with more than 200,000 conversations per month, resulting in shorter response times and improved customer satisfaction.

In addition, FE CREDIT has also supported initiatives of the Government and the State Bank of Vietnam by participating in activities to raise public awareness of digital transformation and financial inclusion.

On June 14-15, FE CREDIT joined VPBank at the Cashless Day 2025 event, aimed at promoting digital payment adoption among customers.

The annual festival aims to shape and reinforce customers habits, and change their behaviour in the adoption of digital payment methods and platforms.

At the event, FE CREDIT brought its financial multifunctional app called FE ONLINE 2.0, which highlights consumer finance products and offers interactive activities and gifts to attendees.

With a strong digital transformation strategy, FE CREDIT is committed to enhancing customer experience and shaping the future of Việt Nam’s consumer finance