Sun Group launches Sun PhuQuoc Airways

Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) has been licensed to operate under a traditional full-service business model, adhering to high-quality standards, while also integrating a charter flight component. With Phu Quoc as its central hub, the airline aims to connect Việt Nam’s island paradise with major domestic economic and tourism centres, including Hà Nội, Hồ Chí Minh City, Đà Nẵng, and other key cities.

On the international front, SPA aims to connect Phú Quốc with major cities and leading tourist destinations across Asia, including Japan, South Korea, China, and other promising regional markets. Beyond these established routes, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is also expanding its network to high-potential, underserved tourism markets that currently lack direct air links such as Russia, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, wider Europe, and Australia.

The project is set to operate over a 50-year period, with a total investment of VND 2,500 billion (approximately USD 98.81 million), including an equity contribution of VND 1,000 billion from the investor. The airline’s primary operations hub will be based at Van Don International Airport in Van Don, Quang Ninh Province.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways is currently in discussions with Boeing regarding the procurement of aircraft. In its initial phase, however, the airline will operate narrow-body aircraft from the Airbus A320 and A321 families, with a particular focus on the A321neo. As a next-generation aircraft, the A321neo offers outstanding fuel efficiency and flexible seating configurations. Fitted with new-generation engines and advanced Sharklet™ wingtip devices, the A321neo achieves up to a 20 per cent reduction in fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions per seat, and has a flight range of up to 7,400 km. As the longest variant in the A320 family, it can accommodate up to 244 passengers. These qualities make the A321neo an optimal choice for airlines seeking to balance operational efficiency with passenger comfort—making it ideally suited for both domestic routes and medium-haul international services.

The period from March to December 2025 has been designated as the airline’s investment preparation phase, with a focus on team development, technical infrastructure, and the completion of regulatory procedures. Subject to favourable conditions, Sun PhuQuoc Airways aims to commence ticket sales by the end of October 2025 and launch its inaugural commercial flight shortly thereafter.

At the time the licence was issued, Sun PhuQuoc Airways had already completed key pre-operational steps, including research into its operational model, the standardisation of safety protocols, and the establishment of a comprehensive human resources framework.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) is born at a time when Phú Quốc is emerging as a premier resort destination in Asia and has been named one of the world’s top new destinations in 2025 by global travel organizations.

From its name alone, Sun PhuQuoc Airways affirms its mission: to connect the Pearl Island with the world—and to bring the world closer to Phú Quốc. The airline is developing a hub-and-spoke network model centered on Phú Quốc, offering direct connections to major domestic and international cities, while also expanding into high-potential tourism markets currently lacking direct air links.

As a strategic component of Sun Group’s integrated ecosystem in Phú Quốc, the new airline will connect travelers to a wide array of resort, entertainment, dining, and show experiences developed by the Group on the island, creating a seamless journey from sky to shore.

Dang Minh Truong, Chairman of the Director Board of Sun Group, shared: “Sun PhuQuoc Airways represents a strategic pillar in our vision to build a world-class ecosystem of tourism, resort, entertainment, and aviation. We are not merely building an airline for everyone —we are initiating a new way of thinking: transforming each flight into a natural extension of one’s vacation, where emotions, Vietnamese identity, and international service standards all take flight together.”

The official licensing of Sun PhuQuoc Airways also coincides with Phú Quốc’s accelerated preparations for hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in 2027 - a major international event welcoming thousands of delegates, top leaders, and business executives from 21 APEC member economies. In this context, the launch of a homegrown airline based on the island will not only help ease transport pressure but also serve as a vital gateway to welcome international friends to a destination that Travel & Leisure has named “the second most beautiful island in the world, after the Maldives.”

The addition of a newly licensed airline brings more than just added capacity to the aviation market - it marks a shift in trend from “convenient air travel” to “leisure aviation,” a movement gaining momentum in pioneering tourism markets across the region.

With the rising travel demands of the new generation, the emergence of Sun PhuQuoc Airways represents a bold new push. More than just “taking off,” the airline is redefining the flying experience through the concept of “leisure aviation” - where vacations begin in the sky.