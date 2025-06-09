CapitaLand begins construction of The Fullton, its first luxury low-rise development in north Việt Nam

Strategically located within Vinhomes Ocean Park 3 in the northern province of Hưng Yên just east of Hà Nội, the project marks CLD’s debut low-rise development in northern Việt Nam.

To spread over 25 hectares, The Fullton will be delivered in two phases.

The first, The Fullton Edition, will have 342 residential units across 12 hectares by 2026, with another 350 to follow in the second phase, scheduled for completion in 2027.

The Fullton occupies a prime location with convenient access to the northern key economic region via a network of key transport corridors, including National Highway 5A, Ring Road 3.5, the Hà Nội – Hải Phòng Expressway, Ngọc Hồi Bridge, and Trần Hưng Đạo Street (set to begin construction in 2025).

Its excellent location makes The Fullton highly accessible to inner-city Hanoi, while offering a peaceful retreat from the urban core.

Tan Wee Hsien, CEO of CapitaLand Development Vietnam and International, said: “Developed in collaboration with our joint venture partner, Far East Organisation, The Fullton is designed to meet the rising demand for premium, low-density living in North Việt Nam, particularly among discerning homeowners and professionals working in and around Hà Nội. With nearly 700 homes and shophouses planned, and a range of villa types like enclave villas, twin villas and detached villas within a secure gated community, we are creating a residential community that blends exclusivity with accessibility.

“This project marks our first step into the Greater Hà Nội area, a region where we see significant growth potential, especially as infrastructure improves and lifestyle preferences shift towards greener and more spacious environments.”

The groundbreaking ceremony was graced by His Excellency Mr Jaya Ratnam, Singapore’s ambassador to Việt Nam.

The envoy noted the significance of the project in the context of broader bilateral relations: “I am pleased to witness the groundbreaking of CLD’s latest project in Vietnam. This reflects the continued strong confidence of Singaporean businesses in Vietnam’s growth and development.

“The Fullton rides on Vietnam’s continuing urbanisation journey, providing quality homes while helping to transform key districts and provinces.”

The Fullton – a legacy of distinction

The Fullton introduces a distinctive concept featuring meticulously curated boutique townhouses, enclave villas, twin villas, and detached villas within a secure community.

Drawing inspiration from Việt Nam's iconic terraced landscapes, its layered architectural approach creates distinct zones while integrating homes into green spaces that harmoniously blend tranquility, contemporary luxury and meaningful community interaction.

At the heart of The Fullton lies a vibrant 1.9-hectare central park that is designed to promote community, wellness and recreation, featuring dedicated zones for every lifestyle.

Children can enjoy an array of play areas, including themed playgrounds, a skate park, a sand pit, and a maze garden, while adults and seniors can stay active on internal jogging trails, at fitness stations or across five multi-purpose sports courts catering to tennis, basketball and pickleball.

For moments of connection and celebration, residents can gather at the outdoor event lawn, BBQ pits or the amphitheatre.

The tranquil gardens offer a peaceful retreat for yoga, meditation and quiet reflection.

Anchoring the landscape of The Fullton is its private clubhouse, a distinctive offering rarely found in landed residential developments in the area.

Designed as a central retreat for residents, the clubhouse features a thoughtfully curated collection of facilities that cater to diverse lifestyle needs ranging from social gatherings and well-being activities to personal moments.

Inspired by the graceful rhythm of terrace fields, its architectural design fosters a seamless connection with nature through layered greenery and open views, redefining and elevating the daily living experience for the elite community.

The Fullton integrates sustainable features, such as electric vehicle charging infrastructure, extensive green spaces, and energy-efficient building orientations.

These thoughtfully integrated green features reinforce CapitaLand’s commitment to sustainable development, building vibrant communities while promoting environmentally conscious living spaces that align with Vietnam’s evolving urban development goals.

CapitaLand Development is the development arm of CapitaLand Group, with a portfolio worth S$21.5 billion as of March 31.

CLD (Vietnam) oversees and grows CLD’s investment and development business in Vietnam, one of CLD’s core markets where it has built an extensive presence over 30 years.

CLD (Vietnam)’s portfolio comprises one SOHO development, two integrated developments, and over 19,000 quality homes across 19 residential developments.