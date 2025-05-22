AKOM partners with LP Logistics to enhance export capabilities to Senegal and Africa

HÀ NỘI – AKOM Trading Company Limited, a leading Vietnamese exporter renowned for its strong presence in African markets, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LP International Logistics & Trading Company Limited, a premier logistics and shipping provider based in Hà Nội, Vietnam.

This strategic partnership comes at a crucial time, as global trade continues to face significant disruptions due to escalating geopolitical tensions, including the US–China trade war, the Russia–Ukraine conflict, and ongoing instability in South Asia.

In response to Senegal’s growing demand for essential goods, AKOM is set to collaborate closely with LP Logistics to deliver prompt and reliable import solutions for a wide range of Vietnamese products, particularly in agriculture, where Vietnam is well positioned to support Senegal’s goal of self-sufficiency.

Key EXPORT categories under this collaboration include:

HALAL Certified Food from Farms/Factory of VIETNAM:

(No intermediaries)

● Vietnamese ST25 Rice & 100% Broken Rice (Premium Grade A)

● Vietnamese Instant Noodles (wide range)

● Vietnamese Coffee

● Vietnamese Bio Spices

● Vietnamese Cooking Oil (various kinds)

● Singaporean Canned Foods - Sardines/Tuna etc.

Industrial Goods Directly from Vietnamese Manufacturers:

(No intermediaries)

● Agricultural Farming Machinery & Tools

● Organic Fertilizers

● Seeds (Leaf/Root/Fruit-Vegetable seeds)

● Pesticides

● Cement

● Used Cooking Oil (UCO) for Biofuel

(Currently negotiating with Indian Oil, India)

● Electric Motorbikes, Tyres & Spare Parts

● Lithium Batteries

● Solar Panels & Components

This MoU reflects AKOM’s commitment to strengthening its trade footprint in West Africa by establishing long-term, reliable supply channels. With the support of the Senegalese Trade and Commerce Division, AKOM plans to foster strong partnerships with high-profile importers and government stakeholders to streamline trade flows and ensure the consistent supply of critical goods.

“Senegal presents a promising opportunity for export-driven growth, particularly in the agri-food sector. With its strategic position in West Africa and increasing demand for staple commodities like rice and fertilizers, it is a natural partner for trade. We see immense potential to strengthen economic ties and deliver high-quality Vietnamese products that support Senegal’s food security and agricultural development,” said Ashish Kumar Bhatia, Director of AKOM.

In another development, during Mr. Bhatia's recent visit to India, the Consul General of Vietnam in Mumbai, formally recognised AKOM’s strategic initiatives and significant contributions to strengthening Vietnam’s engagement with African markets. To symbolize the deepening partnership between the two nations, Mr. Bhatia proudly received a lapel pin adorned with the national flags of Vietnam and India.

About AKOM Trading Company Limited

AKOM is one of Vietnam’s foremost exporters to Africa, recognised for its leadership in rice exports and its diversified product portfolio. With strategic vision and deep market insight, AKOM continues to be a trusted partner for emerging markets.

Director: Mr Ashish Kumar Bhatia

🌐 www.akom.vn

📧 info@akom.vn

About LP International Logistics & Trading Company Limited

LP Logistics is a Hà Nội-based leader in freight and logistics services, offering comprehensive supply chain solutions throughout Asia and now expanding to Africa. With a growing global presence, LP Logistics is committed to enabling seamless international trade through its full-spectrum logistics capabilities and worldwide network.

Director: Mrs Vũ Lan Phương (Vietnamese)

🌐 www.lpinternationallogistics.com

📧 sales@lplogandtrade.com