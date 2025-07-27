PM urges putting Đồng Hới airport’s new terminal into operation early

QUẢNG TRỊ — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday visited and inspected the construction of Terminal 2 (T2) and the expansion of the aircraft apron at Đồng Hới Airport in the central province of Quảng Trị, during which he called for extra efforts to soon put the terminal into operation.

T2 is being developed by the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV) with a total investment of over VNĐ1.75 trillion (US$67 million). Its construction started on April 19 and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2026.

Once operational, it will have a designed capacity of three million passengers per year, which may be expanded to five million passengers after 2030. Additionally, the apron will be expanded with four new parking positions, bringing the total to eight.

Currently, Đồng Hới Airport is operating at over 50 per cent above its designed capacity, handling around 500,000 passengers annually. This figure is projected to reach one million this year.

Encouraging the engineers and workers at the construction site, PM Chính urged them to strive to complete the project by April 30, 2026, while ensuring quality, technical standards, aesthetics, labour safety, and environmental sanitation.

At the same time, preparations should be made to extend the runway and further expand the airport to meet operational demands and serve the needs of transportation, socio-economic development, and national defence and security, he stressed.

On the same day, in commemoration of the 78th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2025), the Government leader visited the family of war veteran Nguyễn Duy Đặng, who joined the war against the US, and has 58 years of Party membership, in Đồng Thuận Ward.

Expressing deep gratitude to the veteran, the PM affirmed that the Party and State always give special attention to those who rendered service to the nation, and have issued numerous policies aimed at ensuring that they and their families enjoy a standard of living at least above the average of the local population. — VNA/VNS