HDBank recognised as ASEAN's Top 5 in governance for 2025

KUALA LUMPUR — HDBank was honoured among the Top 5 Vietnamese listed companies with the best corporate governance practices at the ASEAN Corporate Governance Awards held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 24.

This prestigious award is based on the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) conducted by the Minority Shareholders Watch Group (MSWG) in collaboration with the ASEAN Capital Markets Forum (ACMF) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and involves a highly selective evaluation process.

This recognition affirms HDBank’s position as a leading Vietnamese enterprise in this crucial area.

The event gathered prominent figures including the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry of Malaysia Zafrul Abdul Aziz, alongside leaders from financial organisations, international investors, and corporate governance experts.

Discussions at the forum centred on critical themes such as transparency, ESG integration, Board diversity, digital transformation, and shareholder rights protection.

HDBank Chairman Kim Byoungho stated: “HDBank is committed to upholding the highest standards of governance – transparency, efficiency, and sustainable development – as the foundation of our international integration strategy.”

Over the past decade, HDBank’s journey of innovation has been strongly shaped by Dr. Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Directors. As a pioneering leader, she laid the foundation for HDBank’s modern banking model, driven by advanced technology, people-centric values, and a vision for global integration.

The bank’s consistent commitment to good governance has earned it a place among Việt Nam’s top corporate governance performers for 2025, alongside major names such as Vinamilk, FPT, and VPBank.

This significant achievement not only solidifies the position and reputation of Vietnamese banks on the international financial map but also inspires HDBank to continue spreading impactful values to the community, investors, and the broader economy. — VNS