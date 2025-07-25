Swiss-Viet Economic Forum places strong expectations on top Vietnamese legislator’s trip

HÀ NỘI — Secretary General of the Swiss-Viet Economic Forum (SVEF) Rachel Isenschmid has pinned high hopes on the upcoming visit to Switzerland by Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn as he will attend a seminar on building and operating international financial centres.

Isenschmid said that this is an important opportunity for Việt Nam to demonstrate its commitment to developing a modern and transparent financial ecosystem, while also deepening its connections with Switzerland's leading financial centres such as Geneva and Zurich.

As a bridge between government, business and academic partners of both countries, the SVEF expects this event to initiate substantive dialogues and facilitate the sharing of experiences from Switzerland, renowned for its clear legal framework, strong risk management capabilities and effective public-private collaboration.

The organisation also hopes that the upcoming seminar will foster strategic cooperation between Swiss and Vietnamese financial institutions and help Việt Nam better position itself within the global financial value chain, Isenschmid stated.

The SVEF Secretary General remarked Việt Nam holds great potential to form an international financial hub, particularly in its strategically located cities such as HCM City and Đà Nẵng.

However, she noted that in order to truly become a globally competitive financial centre, Vietnam must address several fundamental challenges.

The legal and policy framework must be clear, stable, and attractive to international investors, with key factors being effective dispute solution mechanisms, competitive tax rates, and regulations on capital flows, Isenschmid elaborated.

She also highlighted the importance of robust technological infrastructure and a high-quality workforce, explaining that a modern financial centre not only requires a strong IT system but also a talent pool in areas such as asset management, financial technology and international law.

There must be strong coordination between central and local authorities, as well as between the public and private sectors, she continued.

HCM City holds the advantage of being a major, dynamic economic hub, while Đà Nẵng has the potential to grow into a hub for green finance, innovation, and high-end services. Therefore, their effective collaboration could create a "multi-hub" model that aligns well with Vietnam’s unique development path, she stressed.

Isenschmid also expressed her hope that the upcoming event will offer a valuable opportunity for NA Chairman Mẫn to provide Swiss businesses with further insights into Việt Nam’s policies. — VNS