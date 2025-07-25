Việt Nam welcomes experienced foreign investors for long-term partnerships

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam welcomes capable international businesses to invest long-term and stably in the country, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng said on July 24.

She was speaking during a meeting with Thomas Mitchell Little, chairman and CEO of UK-based Jadestone Energy, during his visit to Việt Nam.

Deputy Minister Hằng reaffirmed Việt Nam’s strong ties with the UK and praised the growing strategic partnership between the two countries.

In 2024, bilateral trade reached US$8.5 billion, up 18 per cent from 2023. In the first half of 2025, the figure hit $4.3 billion, nearly 10 per cent higher year-on-year.

The UK has 587 valid investment projects in Việt Nam with total capital of nearly $4.5 billion. It ranks 15th among 150 countries and territories investing in Việt Nam.

Little thanked the Vietnamese Government for supporting Jadestone Energy’s operations. He said Việt Nam is a key market in the Asia-Pacific with strong potential in natural gas.

He shared updates on projects at the Nam Du and U Minh fields, and expressed hopes for further cooperation with Vietnamese partners.

Deputy Minister Hằng welcomed Jadestone’s business plans and affirmed Việt Nam’s support for foreign investors in energy infrastructure.

She said Việt Nam will continue to create favourable conditions for stable and effective foreign investment. — VNS