Committee established to develop proposal on State economic development

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has signed a decision establishing a committee tasked with drafting a proposal on State economic development, with a focus on improving the effectiveness of the State sector.

Under Decision 1588/QĐ-TTg dated July 24, the PM will serve as head of the committee.

The deputy heads of the committee include Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng acting as standing deputy head and directly overseeing the development of the proposal, along with Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc and Minister of Finance Nguyễn Văn Thắng.

The committee is tasked with developing a proposal to develop the State economic sector and improve its efficacy. This proposal will be submitted to the Politburo for the issuance of a resolution on State economy policy.

The steering committee operates on a concurrent appointment basis, following principles of centralised leadership, democratic discussion and transparent deliberation to ensure a unified direction.

The head of the committee presides over meetings as scheduled and may convene extraordinary meetings as needed. Authority may be delegated to a deputy head to chair meetings and make decisions on specific issues under the committee’s mandate.

The Ministry of Finance will serve as the standing agency responsible for coordinating the drafting process. The Minister of Finance, in their capacity as deputy head of the committee, is authorised to establish the drafting team for the proposal. VNS