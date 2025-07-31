Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

SBV raises 2025 credit growth quota to support economic expansion

July 31, 2025 - 19:07
The SBV also stated that it will strive to maintain stable deposit rates and reduce lending rates through cost-cutting, digitalisation, streamlined administrative procedures, and internal restructuring.

 

As of July 28, the total outstanding loan  rose by 9.64 per cent compared to the end of last year. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV) on Thursday announced that it has raised the credit growth target for commercial banks to support economic growth amid controlled inflation, in line with the Government’s directives.

As of July 28, total outstanding loans had increased by 9.64 per cent compared to the end of last year, the SBV said in a statement on its website.

The adjustment of credit growth quotas was made based on specific principles to ensure transparency, the SBV noted, adding that it proactively raised the quotas without requiring proposals from credit institutions. The announcement did not specify the scale of the adjustments.

Earlier this year, the central bank set the annual credit growth target at 16 per cent.

The SBV emphasised that credit expansion must be implemented prudently and effectively, with a focus on priority sectors aligned with the Government’s economic growth strategy, while closely monitoring credit flows into high-risk areas.

The SBV also stated that it will strive to maintain stable deposit rates and reduce lending rates through cost-cutting, digitalisation, streamlined administrative procedures, and internal restructuring.

Policies to ease access to credit will be promoted, the central bank said, pledging to monitor both domestic and international financial markets to ensure liquidity and a steady flow of credit into the economy, alongside timely implementation of monetary policy to maintain financial stability.

The SBV also called on credit institutions to strengthen credit risk management and accelerate the resolution of bad debts. — VNS

 

 

State Bank of Vietnam SBV credit growth

see also

More on this story

Economy

Efforts urged to promote cashless payment

Relevant authorities are requested to swiftly implement measures to encourage non-cash transactions, enhance direction and guidance, and conduct widespread communication campaigns to promote cashless payments.
Economy

HDBank records highest-ever H1 pre-tax profit

HDBank (HoSE: HDB) has announced its highest-ever six-month pre-tax profit of VNĐ10.1 trillion (US$383 million) for the first half of 2025, up 23.3 per cent year-on-year, driven by strong digital transformation, robust credit growth, and solid risk management.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom