HCM City hosts Int’l Logistics Exhibition

HCM CITY — Advancements in automation, artificial intelligence, IoT-driven supply chains and eco-friendly transport solutions are on display at the 3rd Việt Nam International Logistics Exhibition (VILOG 2025) that opened in HCM City on Thursday.

The expo attracted nearly 350 enterprises from 20 countries and territories, showcasing equipment, products, services and advanced technological solutions across 480 exhibition booths.

The event, themed “Digital Transformation and Partnership for Green Logistics”, highlighted the vital role of digital solutions and strategic partnerships in fostering a greener, more efficient logistics sector.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Đào Trọng Khoa, president of the Việt Nam Logistics Business Association, said that as Việt Nam is gradually affirming its position as a logistics service hub in Asia and the Pacific region, the country’s logistics industry is also increasingly affected by stricter international integration policies, regulations and requirements.

New-generation free trade agreements require Vietnamese enterprises to raise standards, reduce carbon emissions in logistics operations, and move toward sustainable supply chain development, Khoa said.

The integration of technology and the strengthening of cooperation are considered two essential factors for achieving sustainable growth, he said.

Digital transformation enhances operational efficiency, reduces environmental impact and foster stronger partnerships across the supply chain, he said.

By leveraging smart logistics solutions, automation and data-driven decision-making, businesses can optimise resources, lower carbon emissions and build a more resilient and eco-friendly logistics network, he added.

Trần Thanh Hải, deputy director general of the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said: “VILOG 2025 gathers logistics enterprises to come together and shape a path toward a more sustainable future.”

In recent years, Việt Nam’s logistics sector has experienced remarkable growth with an average annual rate of over 14-16 per cent while contributing approximately 4-5 per cent to national GDP, Hải said.

Việt Nam currently ranks second in ASEAN and is among the top five countries in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of logistics development, he said.

This achievement reflects the strong commitment and guidance of the Government, the active involvement of ministries, relevant agencies and local authorities as well as the tireless efforts of the logistics business community across the country, he said.

However, several challenges faced the logistics sector, including logistics costs that remain high compared to regional benchmarks.

The competitiveness of enterprises is still fragmented and investment remains dispersed and the adoption of new technologies and green and smart logistics are at an early stage, he said.

Alongside the exhibition, a series of specialised seminars, panel discussions, the 1:1 Business Matching Programme, and VILOG Talk – a forum exclusively for exhibitors to introduce their services and technologies – will be held.

The exhibition has attracted the participation of many global logistics promotion organisations and associations such as World Cargo Alliance, World International Freight Forwarder Alliance, China International Freight Forwarders Association, Taiwan Cold Chain Association, Cambodia Logistics Association, Guangzhou Logistics Profession Association, Tianjin International Freight Forwarders Association, Vietnam Association for Logistics Manpower Development and Hanoi Logistics Association.

Co-organised by the Việt Nam Logistics Business Association and VINEXAD Company, the event, being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, will run until August 2. —VNS