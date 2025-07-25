Counterfeit goods threaten Vietnamese brands, prompt calls for stronger consumer awareness

HÀ NỘI — The growing problem of counterfeit and low-quality goods is hurting Vietnamese businesses and eroding public trust in local brands, experts warned at an online seminar in Hà Nội on Friday.

Deputy General Director of Garment 10 Corporation Hoàng Thế Nhu said fake products mimicking the firm's successful 'May 10' brand have become widespread, especially on e-commerce platforms. Fraudsters often use misleading names like 'May 10 Hanoi Clearance Sale' to direct customers to unofficial websites selling low-quality imitations.

He also reported incidents where counterfeiters forged company seals and impersonated executives to sign fake contracts with local authorities.

“It takes 180 steps to make a proper May 10 suit. Just one fake item can seriously harm our brand,” Nhu said.

Experts noted that while traditional market violations can be addressed by local authorities, enforcement in online spaces remains challenging. To respond, businesses are stepping up consumer awareness campaigns and promoting official sales channels.

The seminar highlighted that counterfeit goods not only cause economic damage, but also weaken efforts to build Vietnamese brands. A major reason for their continued spread is consumers' appetite for cheap branded items, often ignoring the lack of invoices or origin checks.

Hà Nội’s Market Surveillance Department reported over 2,000 violations in the first half of 2025, with nearly VNĐ34 billion (US$1.3 million) in fines. Goods worth over VNĐ8.6 billion were seized, and substandard items worth VNĐ41.2 billion were destroyed or subject to corrective measures. State revenue from these actions reached VNĐ53.3 billion.

A special inspection campaign uncovered 550 more violations, 10 of which were transferred for criminal investigation, bringing in over VNĐ10.4 billion in penalties.

The department‘s Deputy Director Dương Mạnh Hùng noted that online counterfeit operations are increasingly sophisticated. Criminals exploit major brand names to create fake online stores, tricking customers with low prices and subpar goods. He advised consumers to be cautious, check product information and avoid deals that appear too good to be true.

Hoàng Thị Diệu Hồng, head of the Trade Management Division under the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade, urged consumers to use official sales channels and stay informed to help protect a fair business environment.

Hà Nội authorities consider the campaign 'Vietnamese People Prioritise Vietnamese Goods' as a key political and socio-economic mission.

Phạm Anh Tuấn, vice chair of the Hà Nội Fatherland Front Committee, said the city is ramping up public education and aiming to build responsible consumer habits.

"We must say no to counterfeits at every level – from Government action to everyday consumer choices," he said. — VNS