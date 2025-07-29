Dragon Capital reduces stake in FPT Retail, no longer a major shareholder

HÀ NỘI — Dragon Capital is continuing to offload its shares in FPT Retail (FRT), reducing its ownership from 14 per cent at the beginning of this year to below 5 per cent.

This strategic move marks the end of Dragon Capital’s status as a major shareholder in the prominent retail company.

Between July 21 and 22, the investment group sold nearly 2.4 million shares, bringing its total stake down to 4.8 per cent, equivalent to approximately 6.54 million shares.

This divestment is part of a broader trend, as Dragon Capital has sold over 13 million shares of FRT since the start of 2025.

FPT Retail’s stock has been performing well, currently trading near its historic peak at VNĐ156,600 per share, marking a remarkable 58 per cent increase since mid-April. The company’s market capitalisation stands at around VNĐ21 trillion (US$801 million).

On July 17, FPT Retail announced a dividend plan for 2024 offering a stock dividend of 25 per cent, which translates to one new share for every four existing shares held.

Following this issuance, the company’s charter capital is expected to rise from VNĐ1.36 trillion to over VNĐ1.7 trillion.

This year, it has set ambitious business targets for 2025, aiming for a consolidated revenue of VNĐ48.1 trillion and a profit before tax of VNĐ900 billion, up 20 per cent and 71 per cent year-on-year, respectively. If achieved, these figures would set new records for the company.

In its first quarter of 2025, FPT Retail reported a revenue of VNĐ11.67 trillion and a profit after tax of VNĐ213 billion, reflecting a 29 per cent increase in revenue and a 3.5-fold rise in profit year-on-year.

This performance means the company has already met 24 per cent of its annual business target.

As of the end of the first quarter, FPT Retail operated a network of 2,794 stores nationwide, including 2,022 Long Châu pharmacies and 144 vaccination centres. — BIZHUB/VNS