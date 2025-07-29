Consumers spend $7.8 billion on online shopping in H1 2025

HÀ NỘI — Sales on Việt Nam’s four main e-commerce platforms Shopee, Lazada, Tiki and TikTok Shop in the first half of this year reached VNĐ202.3 trillion (US$7.8 billion).

Imported goods group recorded sales of VNĐ7.5 trillion with more than 164 million products sold, up nearly 7 per cent against the same period last year.

In the first half of 2025, the number of booths on e-commerce platforms decreased by 6 per cent compared to the same period last year, showing that the market trend is increasingly leaning towards large sellers and actual stores.

This reality has also reflected the increasingly strict consumer psychology when shopping, in the context that poor quality goods are flooding digital platform.

According to the forecast of smart data platform Metric.vn, e-commerce sales in the third quarter of 2025 can reach VNĐ122.8 trillion, while consumption output can reach about 1,236 million products, increasing by 21 per cent in sales and 27 per cent in output compared to the previous quarter.

The rise shows that the market's recovery and expansion momentum continues to be maintained.

The most purchased product groups are food, beverages, cosmetics, fashion, sports, home care and technology.

According to Metric.vn’s forecast, the total retail e-commerce revenue of goods in 2025 can increase to more than $30 billion. — BIZHUB/VNS