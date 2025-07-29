Politics & Law
Home Economy

Taiwan imposes anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese cement and clinker exports

July 29, 2025 - 11:52
Cement production at a plant in Thái Nguyên Province. — V NA/VNS Photo Hoàng Nguyên

HÀ NỘI — Taiwan (China) has issued a final decision to impose anti-dumping duties on cement and clinker imports from Việt Nam, ranging from 13.59 per cent to 23.2 per cent, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam.

The decision is effective for five years until July 27, 2030.

The investigation was initiated on August 8, 2024 at the request of Taiwan Cement Manufacturers Association and covered the period from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

The products under investigation were Portland cement and clinker, classified under HS codes 2523.29.90.00.2 and 2523.10.90.00.3.

The Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam said that affected Vietnamese exporters may file an appeal with the Taipei High Administrative Court within two months from the publication date of July 22.

The authority urged exporters and associations to consider requesting annual or periodic reviews in order to secure lower duties.

Exporters should also diversify their products and markets to expand. — BIZHUB/VNS

anti dumping investigation steel import cement clinker export duty cement production

