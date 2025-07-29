Đồng Nai to auction prime land sites for a target of US$300 million

HÀ NỘI — Đồng Nai Province's Land Development Centre has released information and plans to auction land-use rights for three prime land lots.

The sites include two locations adjacent to Long Thành International Airport and a large parcel on Chứa Chan Mountain, with total expected revenue surpassing VNĐ7.6 trillion (US$300 million).

One of the highlights is the land-use rights auction for the eco-tourism, resort and leisure project on Chứa Chan Mountain in Xuân Lộc District. The total project area spans 106 hectares, with 92.5 hectares up for auction. The starting price is projected at around VNĐ1.165 trillion.

In March, Đồng Nai People’s Committee approved revisions to the masterplan for the conservation, restoration and enhancement of Chứa Chan Mountain’s scenic relic site through 2030.

According to provincial authorities, the aim of this adjustment is to better preserve and promote the cultural and natural value of the site, while also attracting investment and implementing service-based projects in hospitality, commercial activities and infrastructure aligned with the approved planning.

Đồng Nai has identified five key project groups for priority investment, with total estimated capital of VNĐ18.25 trillion. Notably, the group focused on the eco-tourism and resort development around Chứa Chan Mountain accounting for about VNĐ18 trillion of this sum.

Another high-profile site is a 77.28-hectare plot earmarked for a commercial-service and residential complex in Bình An Commune, located near the Biên Hòa–Vũng Tàu Expressway and Long Thành International Airport. The starting price for this site is set at VNĐ4.755 trillion.

The third land-use rights auction will cover a 35.64-hectare site also in Bình An Commune and similarly close to major transport infrastructure, designated for a residential area under approved planning. The starting price is VNĐ1.755 trillion.

In 2025, Đồng Nai plans to auction 37 land parcels across the province, with a combined value (based on the land price index) of approximately VNĐ21 trillion.

According to the Đồng Nai People’s Committee, these auctions aim to help meet housing needs, improve living conditions and accelerate the development of technical infrastructure in urban and rural residential zones, in line with the province’s modernisation goals. — VNS