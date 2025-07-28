VinFast opens first showroom in India

SURAT, Gujarat — VinFast Auto India, the Indian subsidiary of global Electric Vehicle leader VinFast, on July 27 announced the inauguration of its showroom in Surat, Gujarat.

This marks a significant milestone in the company’s retail journey in the country.

The outlet serves as the brand’s physical touchpoint in India, underscoring VinFast’s long-term commitment to establishing a strong, customer-centric electric mobility ecosystem.

The dealership ‘VinFast Surat’ is promoted by Chandan Car, a leading name in India’s automotive retail sector.

Strategically located in Piplod, Surat, the dealership will serve as a one-stop destination for VinFast’s prospective buyers. Spanning across 3,000 Sq.Ft. the facility will offer immersive product experiences, seamless vehicle purchase journeys, and world-class after-sales support.

The Showroom will showcase VinFast’s upcoming range of premium electric SUVs - VF6 and VF7. As part of its ambitious roadmap, the company aims to launch 35 dealerships by year-end, across 27+ cities.

VinFast officially opened pre-bookings for its premium electric SUVs on July 15, 2025, backed by a rapidly expanding dealer network and national EV ecosystem initiatives. Customers can now book their preferred VinFast premium electric SUV either at the exclusive showrooms or through the official website, VinFastAuto.in, with a fully refundable booking amount of INR 21,000 (US$240).

The vehicles will be locally assembled at VinFast’s factory in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to India as a strategic market and future hub for electric vehicle production.

Speaking at the showroom inauguration, Pham Sanh Chau, CEO, VinFast Asia, said: “The first VinFast Showroom in Surat, Gujarat is a symbol of our deep commitment to India. We are excited to bring the VinFast experience closer to Indian consumers. With this dealership in Gujarat, we aim to offer not just electric vehicles, but a complete ownership journey built on quality, trust, and service excellence.

"With trusted partners like Chandan Car, we are building a future-ready EV ecosystem in the country. Their proven automotive expertise, combined with VinFast’s technology and vision, will help shape a premium EV experience for Indian customers.”

As part of its India market entry, VinFast has formed strategic partnerships with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure to establish a nationwide network for charging and after-sales services.

Further reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, VinFast has also partnered with BatX Energies, a leading Indian clean-tech company, to promote battery recycling and develop a circular battery value chain. These collaborations highlight VinFast’s mission to drive a greener future through responsible innovation. — VNS