VN, Tanzania explore local cooperation opportunities

TANGA — Vietnamese Ambassador to Tanzania Vũ Thanh Huyền paid a working visit to Tanga region from July 23-25, during which she had a meeting with Regional Commissioner Batilda Salha Burian to explore cooperation opportunities between Vietnamese and Tanzanian localities.

The discussions came in the lead-up to the 60th anniversary of Việt Nam–Tanzania diplomatic relations (1965-2025).

Burian praised the long-standing friendship between the two countries, rooted in their historic struggles for national independence. She expressed Tanga’s strong interest in deepening ties with Việt Nam and welcomed Vietnamese cooperation initiatives.

Agriculture remains Tanga’s economic backbone, employing around 70 per cent of the local workforce, she said, highlighting Tanzania’s focus on developing fisheries, seaweed cultivation and crab farming – areas where the province seeks to learn from Việt Nam’s experience. Additionally, domestic aquaculture and livestock development are being promoted.

Tanga is currently the only Tanzanian province with three large cement factories which import clinker primarily from Việt Nam – an example of existing bilateral economic ties.

On the technology front, Tanga is also one of the few Tanzanian provinces with cross-border fiber optic connectivity to Kenya and an active ICT startup hub for youth. However, it currently lacks a regional television station and hopes to learn from Việt Nam’s experience in local media and digital transformation, said the Regional Commissioner.

For her part, Huyền expressed her confidence in the potential for cooperation between Tanga and Vietnamese localities such as Lâm Đồng, noting their similarities in climate, ecology, and focus on sustainable agricultural development. Việt Nam's central province is a hub for high-tech agriculture and could serve as a model for cooperation in this field.

The ambassador also highlighted Việt Nam’s expertise in rice and Robusta coffee production and showed interest in Tanzania’s beans and high-quality Arabica coffee. She encouraged exploring new avenues in agricultural trade, processing, and export.

During her visit, the Vietnamese diplomat also met with Tanga District Commissioner Dadi Kolimba, toured a gypsum factory, and visited a sisal processing facility. Tanga accounts for 70 per cent of Tanzania’s sisal exports, making it a key contributor to rural livelihoods and sustainable development.

The delegation visited the Isit mangrove forest and met with female entrepreneurs working in marine economy and green development, exploring local business models and indigenous products.

Huyền and Burian, alongside leaders of telecom provider Halotel, visited the Goodwill and Humanity House of Orphanage in Tanga city, where they presented gifts to children in need.

On July 25, the ambassador traveled to Lushoto district, where she met with its Commissioner Zephania Stephen Sumaye and participated in a tea industry development workshop. The event aimed to connect Lushoto producers with Vietnamese enterprises and promote sustainable agricultural collaboration. — VNS