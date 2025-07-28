Vingroup seeks shareholder approval for business expansion

HÀ NỘI — Vingroup, the conglomerate led by billionaire Phạm Nhật Vượng, is set to seek opinions of shareholders regarding the addition of new business sectors.

The company announced that it would conduct a written consultation with shareholders, with the registration deadline scheduled for August 8. This initiative is part of Vingroup's ongoing strategy to diversify its business operations.

During the recent Annual General Meeting held in April, Vingroup shareholders approved the addition of 13 new business sectors, including maritime transport support services, cargo handling, electricity transmission and online retail, among others.

In recent months, Vingroup has made notable strides in infrastructure and energy. VinSpeed, a subsidiary with a charter capital of VNĐ15 trillion (US$574 million), has submitted proposals to the Government and local authorities for the research and investment of various railway lines.

The most prominent of these proposals is the high-speed North-South railway project, estimated to require approximately VNĐ1.7 quadrillion (about $67 billion).

Additionally, Vượng, along with his two sons, established VinEnergo this March. This enterprise, with a charter capital of VNĐ2 trillion, focuses on electricity production and electrical equipment.

For the year 2025, Vingroup targets consolidated revenue of VNĐ300 trillion and a profit after tax of around VNĐ10 trillion, representing increases of 56 per cent and nearly 90 per cent, respectively, compared to 2024.

To achieve these ambitious goals, Vingroup's strategy will continue to revolve around three core pillars: manufacturing (VinFast), real estate (Vinhomes) and tourism and entertainment (Vinpearl).

In particular, VinFast aims to double its vehicle delivery volume compared to 2024, solidifying its position as a leader in the Vietnamese electric vehicle market while promoting the transition from gasoline to electric cars.

The company also plans to expand its distribution network, enhance after-sales services and venture into transportation and taxi services with its Green vehicles.

Vinhomes will continue to develop urban areas in strategic locations with favourable transportation infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Vinpearl is set to expand its operations, focusing on international market penetration (India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia), strengthening its domestic market share and enhancing the MICE segment. Vinpearl will also boost direct sales through online channels.

On the stock market, Vingroup shares (VIC) closed the week at VNĐ114,100 per share, nearly three times their value at the beginning of the year. The company's market capitalisation has reached over VNĐ442.5 trillion, making it the second-largest company on the market, following Vietcombank (VCB). — BIZHUB/VNS