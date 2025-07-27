Traravico posts strong H1 revenue after railway merger

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Railway Transport JSC (Traravico) has reported consolidated revenue of over VNĐ2.7 trillion (over US$103 million) in the first half of 2025, following its merger of the Hà Nội and Sài Gòn railway transport companies earlier this year.

This marks the company’s first full reporting period under the new unified model, with Vietnam Railways (VNR) as the controlling shareholder. Traravico’s average daily revenue reached nearly VNĐ15 billion during the six-month period.

According to its Q2 financial report, the company recorded VNĐ1.43 trillion in net revenue, with a gross profit of VNĐ166.4 billion. After accounting for financial income and expenses, as well as selling and administrative costs, after-tax profit for the quarter stood at VNĐ65 billion. Accumulated after-tax profit for the first six months reached VNĐ94.7 billion, up 7 per cent year-on-year.

Traravico attributed the positive performance to several innovations and coordinated strategies, including promoting branded tourism trains like Hoa Phượng Đỏ (Hà Nội-Hải Phòng) and Central Heritage Connection (Huế–Đà Nẵng) and expanding charter services and international tourist offerings as travel demand rebounds.

Looking ahead, Traravico targets VNĐ2.23 trillion in transport revenue for the second half, or 108 per cent of the same period last year. The company aims for full-year revenue of VNĐ4.73 trillion, including VNĐ816.2 billion from freight services and VNĐ1.4 trillion from passenger trains.

In August, a new cultural train on the Hà Nội–Bắc Ninh route will showcase folk music, crafts and local cuisine. For National Day on September 2, Traravico will run special trains for officials and military personnel.

In freight, the company maintains key routes for materials like apatite and fertilisers, while targeting new cargo such as containers, farm produce and electronics, with a focus on the Nanning–southern Việt Nam route.

To meet growing demand, Traravico plans to refurbish 160 passenger carriages for the Hà Nội–Sài Gòn route and build 50 new container wagons to modernise its fleet and boost freight capacity. — VNS