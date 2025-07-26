Industrial internet paves the way for a new era of growth

HÀ NỘI — From connecting people to connecting everything, the internet is evolving to usher in an era of smart manufacturing, smart cities, and a data-driven economy. As the Fourth Industrial Revolution accelerates, the industrial internet is emerging as a core infrastructure, reshaping production and driving new engines of economic growth.

From July 22 to 25, the Việt Nam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology hosted the annual VNNIC Internet Conference 2025 (VIC 2025) in Hà Nội.

Held under the theme 'Breakthrough Era with the Industrial Internet', the conference brought together more than 400 domestic and international leaders and experts in internet, digital infrastructure, and technology. The event aimed to shape strategic vision and foster collaboration for the development of the industrial internet – the next phase of modern internet evolution.

Speaking at the plenary session on July 25, Nguyễn Trường Giang, Deputy Director of VNNIC, emphasised that Việt Nam is transitioning its digital infrastructure from traditional connectivity to the internet of everything, requiring the internet to become faster, more intelligent, and more secure.

According to Giang, the industrial internet is not just a technological trend, but a critical foundation for transforming growth models, modernising manufacturing, and advancing smart cities, transportation, and healthcare. The conference offered a platform for the tech community to share experiences, technical solutions, and explore development cooperation.

During the session titled Vision and Strategy for the Industrial Internet – Core Infrastructure for Modern Production, international experts including Professor Jun Murai, Honorary Professor at Keio University (Japan), and Sutrisno Xu, Business Development Director for Southeast Asia at Pegatron Group, affirmed that the industrial internet is shaping the future of the digital world.

With the ability to integrate robots, sensors, and big data into production chains, the industrial internet holds massive growth potential for the global economy. According to The Business Research Company, the global market size for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is expected to reach US$280 billion in 2025 and $480 billion by 2029.

In Việt Nam, the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, sets a clear direction for the development of digital and technology infrastructure based on the principles of modernity, synchronisation, security, safety, efficiency, and waste reduction.

The resolution promotes data industries and the digital economy, with the industrial internet and internet of things identified as key pillars of the physical–digital infrastructure, alongside telecommunications and data, forming the foundation for the country’s industrialisation and modernisation. The goal is to position Việt Nam as a regional and global hub for digital industrial technology.

Việt Nam currently ranks among the world’s leaders in IPv6 deployment – the essential protocol for an expanded internet address space. As of June 2025, the country’s IPv6 adoption rate reached 65.5 per cent, ranking seventh globally.

Giang noted that Việt Nam is preparing for an IPv6-only environment in the 2026–2030 period, aiming to build an open, flexible infrastructure to strongly support industrial internet and innovative digital services.

With its proactive approach to technology, commitment to community connectivity, and development leadership, VNNIC hopes the industrial internet will serve as a platform for a self-reliant, innovative, and globally integrated Việt Nam in the digital era.