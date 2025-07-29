Mobile World Investment Corporation reports record revenue in Q2

HÀ NỘI — Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG), a leading retail chain in Việt Nam, has announced impressive financial results for the second quarter of 2025, achieving a record revenue of over VNĐ37.5 trillion (US$1.43 billion).

This marks a nearly 10 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, and represents the company's highest quarterly revenue since it began operations.

On average, the firm generated over VNĐ412 billion in daily sales during Q2, highlighting its robust market performance.

For the first half of 2025, it reported total revenue of nearly VNĐ73.7 trillion, up 12.5 per cent year-on-year, fulfilling 49 per cent of its annual target.

The company's two main retail chains, Thế Giới Di Động and Điện Máy Xanh, contributed significantly to this growth with a combined revenue of VNĐ49.4 trillion for the first six months, up 12 per cent from the previous year.

Despite operating 200 fewer stores than in 2024, the company has managed to grow its revenues, indicating a gradual market recovery.

In terms of product categories, mobile phones, tablets and laptops saw sales growth of 20-50 per cent, while home appliances and televisions experienced single-digit growth.

However, the air conditioning segment did not meet expectations due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Online sales also performed well, reaching nearly VNĐ2.7 trillion, accounting for about 6 per cent of total revenue.

Meanwhile, supermarket chain Bách Hóa Xanh — another retailer under MWG — reported cumulative revenue of nearly VNĐ22.6 trillion for the first half of the year, a gain of over 16 per cent from last year.

This growth stemmed from strong sales in both fresh produce and fast-moving consumer goods.

As of June, Bách Hoá Xanh had opened an additional 414 stores, with over 50 per cent located in central regions of Việt Nam.

New stores have shown positive profit levels after accounting for all operational costs. The supermarket chain plans to continue selective and efficient expansions in areas where it is already present.

The firm's An Khang pharmacy chain also reported a 30 per cent increase in average revenue per store in the first half of the year, achieving a total of VNĐ1 trillion in sales. The AvaKids chain also saw revenue of VNĐ650 billion, a 5 per cent increase from the previous year.

The Erablue chain recorded nearly VNĐ1.6 trillion in revenue with 115 stores, achieving over 70 per cent growth year-on-year and demonstrating improved efficiency in the second quarter compared to the first. — BIZHUB/VNS