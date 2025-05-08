Glico showcases food and health innovation at Expo 2025 Osaka

OSAKA - Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd., one of Japan’s leading food manufacturers, has unveiled an ambitious and multifaceted plan for its participation in the ongoing Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, under the theme 'Healthier days, Wellbeing for life.'As a Silver partner of the Expo’s Signature Pavilion, "Earth Mart", and a Premium partner of the "Osaka Healthcare Pavilion", Glico aims to highlight its century-long mission of combining great taste and good health through cutting-edge science and traditional Japanese food culture.

Pioneering anti-ageing science at the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion

Glico will present its latest research in the “Future Healthcare” zone of the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion, themed “Reborn.” The company’s exhibition focuses on “Cellular-care,” an innovative approach to healthy ageing that involves removing senescent cells — aged cells that contribute to various health issues.

Backed by newly acquired patents, Glico’s research identifies the Persian silk tree (Albizia julibrissin) as a key botanical with the ability to selectively eliminate senescent cells while preserving healthy ones. Glico’s scientists have demonstrated that the plant extract removes aged cells nearly ten times more efficiently than common alternatives like quercetin. The exhibit will feature interactive displays and scientific explanations aimed at educating visitors about the future of anti-ageing strategies.

Reviving Japanese food culture with “Rice soft candy”

At the Signature Pavilion “Earth Mart,” themed “Thinking about life through eating,” Glico has developed a unique treat: “Rice soft candy.” Crafted exclusively for Expo 2025, this product embodies the gentle flavour and cultural significance of rice in Japan. It is made primarily from rice-derived ingredients — rice syrup, flour, oil, and protein — combined with minimal sugar.

The candy reflects Glico’s fusion of traditional food culture and modern nutritional science, continuing the legacy of its first product, Glico nutritious candy (caramel), introduced in 1922.

Engaging the public through events and innovations

Beyond its pavilion exhibitions, Glico will host various public engagement events throughout the Expo. These include Health Awareness Events at the Reborn Stage (September 21–24), covering topics such as antioxidants and gut health; a music event titled “Matsuri” at the EXPO Arena on August 1, celebrating hope through sound and performance; and the launch of new ice cream flavours — “Hokkaido Milk” and “Uji Matcha” — available from Seventeen Ice vending machines located throughout the Expo site and at major tourist destinations in Japan.

Additionally, Glico will release a special Expo-themed version of its popular “Selection the Glico” gift box, featuring the Expo mascot Myaku-Myaku, available in the Kansai region.

Continuing a century-long legacy

Established in 1922 in Osaka, Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. is one of Japan’s leading food manufacturers, specialising in the production and sales of confectionery, ice cream, processed foods, health-related foods, dairy products, fruit juice/soft drinks, and baby formula.

Celebrating its 103rd anniversary in 2025, Glico continues to expand globally with 18 business locations across Europe, Asia, and North America. With Expo 2025 as a global platform, the company reaffirms its mission to innovate for human health and wellbeing through food — just as its founder did in 1922 by blending glycogen into caramel to nourish post-war Japan.-VNS