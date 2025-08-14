Politics & Law
Economy

VN crab cash flows in as exports snap decade record

August 14, 2025 - 12:02
Việt Nam’s exports of crabs and sentinel crabs surged to over US$173 million in the first half of this year, representing a rise of 38 per cent over the same period last year and reaching the highest level in a decade, according to the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

 

A Cà Mau crab. Việt Nam’s exports of crabs and sentinel crabs reached a 10-year high of US$173 million in the first half of this year. — VNA/VNS Photo Huỳnh Anh

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s crab and sentinel crab exports have clawed their way to a record high, reaching more than US$173 million in the first half of 2025 — a 38 per cent surge year-on-year and the strongest performance in a decade, according to the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

The sharp growth has been fuelled by soaring demand from China and steady purchasing from Japan, with Việt Nam’s crabs recognised for their quality and ability to meet the rigorous standards of demanding markets.

Vietnamese crustaceans are now present in 25 international markets, reflecting the industry’s expanded global reach.

Notably, exports to Australia rose by 58 per cent in the second quarter, while sales to the European Union climbed by 71 per cent, highlighting growing appetite in high-value markets.

VASEP has forecast that full-year crab exports could exceed US$350 million, driven by robust global demand, particularly during festival seasons in China, South Korea and other Asian countries.

However, the association also warned of mounting challenges, including strict quarantine regulations, traceability requirements, and international competition. It urged local authorities to expand certified farming areas and enhance cold storage and logistics infrastructure to support continued growth.

Domestically, the export surge has pushed up market prices, which now range from VNĐ200,000 to VNĐ700,000 per kilogram, depending on quality. — VNS

Economy

