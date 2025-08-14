Vietnam Motor Show to skip 2025 edition, expected to make big comeback in 2026

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) has announced that the Việt Nam Motor Show (VMS) will not take place in 2025, following a thorough assessment of market conditions and the needs of its industry members.

Along with limitations in the host venue, ongoing challenges in the domestic automobile manufacturing, assembly, and trading sectors are key reasons, the association explained.

Furthermore, many member companies are not yet prepared to participate, as they lack significant new models to showcase at a large-scale event like like VMS.

Industry experts observe that, amid declining sales and high inventory pressures, many manufacturers have instead opted to hold rotating exhibitions in major cities or focus on promotional campaigns, digital marketing, and test-drive experiences. These strategies aim to engage customers more effectively without the heavy investment required for a national-scale motor show.

Traditionally held every October, the Việt Nam Motor Show has been the largest annual event in the country’s automobile industry for over two decades. However, the 2024 edition in HCM City saw the absence of several major brands, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, Audi, Volvo, Volkswagen, as well as well-known domestic and regional names such as VinFast, Hyundai, Kia, and Mazda. This was largely due to unfavourable market conditions and high participation costs, which significantly reduced the event’s scale and appeal.

The venue for future shows is expected to shift from HCM City to Hà Nội, with the 2026 exhibition planned at the Việt Nam National Exposition Centre in Đông Anh. This venue offers over 900,000 square metres of space, including approximately 304,000 square metres of indoor exhibition halls, promising a considerably larger scale than previous editions.

The organisers have pledged that the 2026 Việt Nam Motor Show will mark a major transformation, featuring a comprehensive renewal in format. The event will incorporate advanced interactive technologies and create unique experiential zones designed to maximise value for both exhibitors and visitors.

The 2026 show is anticipated to expand not only in exhibition space but also in the number of participating brands and partners. Reflecting the diversified development of the automotive and motorcycle industries as well as the broader transportation ecosystem in Việt Nam, the exhibition will showcase a wider range of products and services.

In addition to the latest automobile and motorcycle models, the event will highlight smart mobility solutions, green technologies, charging infrastructure, specialised financial services, and supporting industries.

The organisers reaffirmed their commitment to making the 2026 Việt Nam Motor Show a large-scale, professional event of significant importance to Việt Nam’s automotive and transportation sectors. — VNS