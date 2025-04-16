Phu Quoc continues to shine as leading global travel destination in 2025

Recently, Asia's leading travel magazine, DestinAsian, announced its list of the Best Islands of 2025, highlighting the top 10 islands in Asia as voted by readers. This annual award celebrates outstanding destinations, hotels, airlines, and services across the region.

Last year, Phu Quoc ranked sixth on this list, but in 2025, it climbed to the fifth position, making it the only representative from Vietnam. This recognition underscores the island’s growing prominence on the global tourism map and increasing visitor satisfaction with its services.

Shortly before this, Singapore’s CNA (Channel NewsAsia) named Phu Quoc among its 25 must-visit destinations for 2025.

In mid-January 2025, the prestigious Forbes magazine featured Phu Quoc in its 'Discover 6 Off-The-Beaten-Path Luxurious Escapes for 2025'. Forbes praised the island for its seemingly endless coastline, inviting white-sand beaches, and breathtakingly clear waters.

"The island also offers some of the most stunning sunset views in Southeast Asia," Forbes noted.

Additionally, Forbes emphasized Phu Quoc as one of the few uncrowded tropical paradises where travelers can enjoy a luxurious vacation at a reasonable price. This is not the first time the island has been recognized internationally for its affordability. In late 2024, renowned travel magazine Travel + Leisure highlighted that a three-day getaway in Phu Quoc costs significantly less than a weekend in Singapore or Koh Samui, Thailand. "Expenses in Phu Quoc are only about a third to a quarter of those in other well-known destinations in the region," the magazine wrote.

Similarly, India’s Hindustan Times cited Vietnam, including Phu Quoc, as a budget-friendly international destination for upcoming vacations. The article recommended visiting between January and March, when the weather is most pleasant, and outdoor activities are at their best.

Receiving a 'shower of praise', The Times also weighed in by ranking Phu Quoc among the '10 Most Beautiful Islands in Southeast Asia for Winter 2025'. The publication credited the island’s appeal to its seamless blend of natural beauty and well-developed tourism infrastructure. It highlighted Phu Quoc’s soft white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, vibrant seafood cuisine, world-class resorts, and unique cultural experiences. Visitors can enjoy a range of activities, from diving and snorkeling to exploring traditional fishing villages, making for a well-rounded tropical getaway.

Phu Quoc’s continued presence in top-tier international media confirms its ever-growing allure. Since 2023, the island has consistently appeared in regional and global 'best of' lists by prestigious travel publications. Notably, in 2024, Travel + Leisure ranked Phu Quoc as the world’s second most beautiful island, surpassed only by the iconic Maldives and ahead of renowned destinations like Bali, Phuket, and the famed islands of Greece.

Beyond its destination accolades, Phu Quoc’s iconic landmarks have also gained international recognition. At the 2024 World Travel Awards (WTA), Sunset Town was named 'World’s Leading Iconic Tourism Destination 2024'. Meanwhile, Kiss Bridge, one of the island’s most symbolic architectural feats, praised by CNN upon its launch, was honored as the 'World’s Leading Iconic Tourist Bridge 2024'.

Visitors to Sunset Town can immerse themselves in a lively seaside night market, bustling beachfront restaurants, bars, and beer halls. The town also hosts world-class performances, including 'Kiss of the Sea', a cutting-edge multimedia show featuring fireworks displays every day of the year. Guests can also experience Sun Bavaria GastroPub, which offers craft beer from Sun KraftBeer and fiery performances by international artists. Additionally, Phu Quoc is home to the world’s longest three-wire cable car system, connecting to Hon Thom Island, an attraction that has been internationally recognized three times in 2024, including by esteemed travel guides like Lonely Planet and Travel + Leisure.

With numerous international accolades right from the start of 2025, Phu Quoc is poised for another outstanding year. The island continues to hold its position as a must-visit global destination. Forecasts indicate that international tourist arrivals will further surge throughout the year.

According to the latest Agoda report, Phu Quoc has been crowned the most searched international destination of 2025, with accommodation searches skyrocketing by 266 percent compared to 2024. In the first two months alone, the island welcomed approximately 1,413,419 visitors, including 320,888 international tourists—a remarkable 52.7 percent increase year-on-year. Looking ahead, Phu Quoc aims to welcome 1 million international visitors in 2025, marking a 3.9 percent rise compared to the previous year.