SSM Vietnam: Bringing World-Class Golf and Academics to Vietnam

As a Vietnam National Golf Team player with experience competing in NCAA Division 1 Women’s Golf, how do you feel about the opening of SSM Vietnam?

I truly wish SSM had opened earlier! As someone who had to move to Australia to advance my golf career and later play at the NCAA Division 1 level, I know firsthand the challenges young Vietnamese golfers face when trying to balance high-level golf training with quality education. This incredible facility now provides them with the opportunity to excel in both golf and academics without having to move abroad too soon or spend fortunes on international training.

What do you think makes SSM a game-changer for junior golf development?

The school’s world-class facilities and structured golf program ensure that students develop elite-level skills while still prioritizing their education. This is crucial because a strong academic foundation opens up more opportunities, whether in college golf or other career paths. What’s even better is that this all happens in Vietnam—within an international learning environment—where students are exposed to diverse cultures and advanced educational methods without leaving home.

You mentioned contributing to the school’s development. Can you share more about your role in the future?

I am extremely excited about the opportunity to be involved in SSM Vietnam, both in operations and coaching. My goal is to support junior golf development and positively impact young golfers by sharing my experiences and expertise. This school marks a major step forward for Vietnam’s golf industry, giving young players the best possible conditions to thrive without needing to go abroad.

That sounds fantastic! Any final thoughts for young Vietnamese golfers considering SSM Vietnam?

If you’re serious about golf and education, this is the place to be. The combination of elite training, academic excellence, and an international environment will set you up for success. I can’t wait to see how SSM Vietnam transforms the future of golf in our country!

Shattuck-St. Mary’s International School Vietnam (SSM Vietnam) is a premier international school set to open in August 2025, offering a world-class academic program combined with elite golf training. Rooted in the legacy of Shattuck-St. Mary’s School (SSM), a U.S. institution with over 167 years of academic excellence, SSM Vietnam is the only member school in Vietnam affiliated with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The school provides state-of-the-art facilities including a golf driving range and gym, international-standard coaching, and a rigorous curriculum to prepare students for future success—both on and off the course.

Located in Vietnam, the school ensures that young golfers no longer need to move abroad at an early age to receive top-tier training. Notably, the school has developed a boarding program that simulates a U.S. college preparatory experience. With a commitment to excellence in both sports and academics, Shattuck-St. Mary’s Hai Phong is shaping the next generation of golf champions and global leaders.

📍 Address: Tuyen 19, Anh Dung, Duong Kinh, Hai Phong

📧 Email: info@ssm-vn.org

🌍 Website: www.ssm-vn.org

📞 Phone: 0985 531 038