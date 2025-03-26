Syngenta Vietnam introduces Vaniva® 450SC breakthrough solution for nematodes, yellow leaf root rot

Syngenta Vietnam has unveiled the Vaniva® 450SC, an innovative insecticide featuring the groundbreaking TYMIRIUM® technology.

The launch event brought together leading agricultural experts from prestigious institutions such as the Western Highlands Agroforestry Scientific and Technical Institute (WASI), Đà Lạt University, Lâm Đồng Plant Protection Sub-Department, and Đà Lạt Potato, Vegetable & Flower Research Centre.

Outstanding farmers and agricultural input dealers from the southeastern and Central Highlands regions were also in attendance.

The agricultural sector has faced mounting challenges in recent years due to climate change and increasing pest pressure, particularly from soil-borne pests like nematodes and diseases.

These silent invaders attack plant roots, severely impacting growth and development, often leading to yellow leaf root rot and plant death.

The insidious nature of these pests makes their early detection difficult, and by the time symptoms are visible, the damage is often extensive and too late to be treated, and involve high costs and low efficacy.

Farmers plough in a lot of time and resources, but yet plants continue to suffer, sometimes terminally.

The farmer needs a good solution for nematode control and preventive soil-borne diseases.

Syngenta, a leader in crop protection, has once again demonstrated its commitment to innovation by introducing the Vaniva® 450SC.

This new product not only offers effective pest management but also ensures greater environmental safety, aligning with sustainable agricultural production requirements.

The development of Vaniva® 450SC involved extensive global research, followed by collaborative efforts between Syngenta Vietnam scientists and local research institutes.

Rigorous trials were conducted across various localities and seasons nationwide, evaluating the effectiveness of TYMIRIUM® technology on a wide range of fruit trees and perennial crops.

The results have been impressive.

The Vaniva® 450SC, powered by the advanced TYMIRIUM® technology, has shown great effectiveness in managing nematodes and yellow leaf root rot.

This breakthrough solution allows farmers to reduce the frequency of pesticide applications and the overall amount used in their fields and orchards.

This leads to lower production costs, increased profits for farmers and reduced environmental impacts.

At the heart of the Vaniva® 450SC lies the TYMIRIUM® technology, Syngenta's latest innovation in the fight against nematodes and soil-borne diseases.

It boasts the most unique and advanced mechanism of action currently available in the market. The development of TYMIRIUM® technology spanned 15 years, involving more than 5,000 field trials on over 100 crop types across 60 countries worldwide.

Already introduced in Europe, Australia and South Korea, this technology now makes its debut in the Vietnamese market under the Vaniva® 450SC brand.

The Vaniva® 450SC is set to redefine standards in Việt Nam's pesticide industry. Its unique active ingredient and mechanism of action place it as the sole representative in both the IRAC N-3 insecticide group and FRAC 7 fungicide group.

This dual classification underscores its breakthrough impact in thoroughly eliminating nematodes and maximally eradicating fungi, offering unparalleled control of nematodes and yellow leaf root rot.

The superior effectiveness of the Vaniva® 450SC addresses a critical agricultural challenge. Nematode attacks create multiple wounds in plant root systems, providing entry points for various soil-borne diseases such as Phytophthora sp., Pythium sp., Rhizoctonia sp., and particularly Fusarium sp., which cause the most dangerous root rot.

The Vaniva® 450SC's TYMIRIUM® technology offers a powerful solution to this complex problem.

Beyond its primary function, the Vaniva® 450SC promotes strong root development, encouraging vigorous root spread and growth. This enhanced root system leads to improved nutrient absorption, faster plant recovery, stronger new shoots, and greener and thicker leaves. The result is increased photosynthesis, healthier plants and the foundation for improved yields.

At the product launch on March 25 in Đà Lạt, Trần Thanh Vũ, general director of Syngenta Vietnam, emphasised the global success of TYMIRIUM® and its potential impact on Vietnamese agriculture.

He said: "The Vaniva® 450SC embodies our commitment to sustainable agriculture. By reducing the need for multiple pesticide applications, it not only saves costs for farmers but also minimises environmental impact.

“This launch underscores Syngenta's dedication to developing long-term solutions that improve crop yield and quality sustainably, with a strong focus on environmental responsibility."

The introduction of the Vaniva® 450SC marks a significant milestone in Việt Nam's agricultural sector, offering farmers a powerful tool to combat persistent soil-borne pests while promoting sustainable farming practices.

As climate challenges and pest pressures continue to evolve, innovations like Vaniva® 450SC will play a crucial role in ensuring food security and agricultural sustainability in Việt Nam and beyond.