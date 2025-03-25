Politics & Law
Ba Den Mountain – A global pilgrimage destination

March 25, 2025 - 11:37
Ba Den Mountain is set to become a major spiritual landmark, not only because of its ancient pagoda system and sacred religious structures but also as the host of world-class cultural and Buddhist events.

In 2025, the mountain will host a series of significant ceremonies during the United Nations Day of Vesak, including the procession of Buddha relics from India, the planting of Bodhi trees, and a grand candle-lighting ceremony to pray for world peace. These sacred rituals will transform Ba Den Mountain into a global pilgrimage destination, attracting thousands of Buddhist followers and visitors from around the world.

Vikki Digital Bank branches open with new look

Vikki Digital Bank simultaneously opened its branches nationwide on February 17 with all of them sporting a brand-new look. Customers have been bustling around in the friendly space, enjoying convenient financial services.
Garrya Mù Cang Chải: A serene spring escape in Vietnam’s Northwest

Nestled in Yên Bái Province in northern Việt Nam, Garrya Mù Cang Chải is a breathtaking masterpiece of nature and a premier highland retreat. Start the new year with a meaningful spring journey, immersing yourself in the tranquil surroundings of Garrya Mù Cang Chải – where beauty is found in simplicity.

