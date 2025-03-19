Bà Đen mountain to host grand procession and enshrinement of Buddha relics

The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and the Tây Ninh Provincial Buddhist Sangha will solemnly conduct the procession of the sacred relics at the summit of Bà Đen Mountain. These relics, a precious gift from the World Buddhist Federation at Bodh Gaya, India, were bestowed upon Vietnam in 2014 as a blessing for the flourishing of Buddhism and the well-being of the nation.

The Buddha's relics will be reverently enshrined in a two-tiered crystal stupa, placed in a sacred space at the Buddhist exhibition centre beneath the Tay Bo Da Son Buddha statue.

In commemoration of the Buddha’s Birthday and in preparation for the thousands of Vesak 2025 delegates arriving on May 8, the relics will be ceremoniously escorted from the exhibition centre to the vast Tay Bo Da Son Sacred Plaza at the summit.

They will remain enshrined in the open-air plaza throughout the Vesak celebrations, allowing Buddhist devotees and pilgrims to gaze upon and venerate them with reverence.

For the faithful, beholding these relics is akin to witnessing the Buddha’s continued presence in the world with boundless compassion, wisdom, and enlightenment for all beings. Thus, venerating the relics during Vesak 2025 is a deeply spiritual practice, offering devotees an opportunity to receive the Buddha’s blessings and cultivate inner peace.

A Series of Grand Celebrations

The Vesak 2025 celebrations will be held from April 28 to May 12, the 1st to the 15th day of the fourth lunar month in the Year of the Snake. Over these two weeks, a series of sacred ceremonies and Buddhist activities will unfold atop Bà Đen Mountain to commemorate the birth of the Buddha.

Devotees and visitors will take part in the Buddha Bathing Ceremony, a sacred ritual expressing reverence and gratitude in celebration of the Buddha’s birth. This ceremony, re-enacted at Tay Bo Da Son Sacred Plaza beneath the stupa housing the sacred relics, symbolises the auspicious moment of the Buddha’s birth. It is an opportunity for each individual to purify the body and mind, washing away defilements and cultivating serenity.

Another significant event will be the grand candlelit prayer ceremony for world peace, held on May 8 at the mountain summit. With thousands of Vesak delegates from over 80 countries and territories in attendance, this gathering will reflect the overarching theme of Vesak 2025: ‘Unity and tolerance for human dignity: Buddhist wisdom for world peace and sustainable development.’

Also on May 8, the commemorative Bodhi tree planting ceremony will take place. One hundred and eight Bodhi trees, symbolising enlightenment and harmony, will be planted by international delegates.