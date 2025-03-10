Foreign visitors flocking to Cát Bà, creating a new emerging tourism phenomenon in Southeast Asia

The emerald gem

Simon Walker, a British photographer who has travelled across Southeast Asia, from Bali to Palawan, experienced something entirely different when he arrived in Cat Ba. He found that humanity and nature still coexist in their most unspoiled and authentic form.

Simon's journey to Cat Ba began with a record-breaking cable car link over the sea. From above, he marvelled at the towering limestone mountains rising from the deep blue bay and the scattered fishing villages shimmering under the afternoon sun. As the cable car touched down, he was struck by the stark contrast: no honking horns, no urban smog—just fresh air and the soothing sound of waves lapping against the shore. This island has preserved its pristine charm and an enticing sense of seclusion.

Just a little way out of the centre, Simon could trek through ancient forests, kayak across the serene waters of Lan Ha Bay, or unwind on untouched beaches. In Cat Ba, nature is not merely a picturesque backdrop but an immersive experience. It’s easy to see why international visitors are increasingly drawn to this place. Setting foot on the island feels like stepping into a secluded paradise.

In the first two months of this year, Cat Ba (Hai Phong) welcomed over 280,000 tourists, with nearly 180,000 being international visitors. Total revenue from tourism services was estimated at VND257 billion.

Data from the world’s leading travel platforms indicate a significant shift in global awareness of Cat Ba. On Agoda, the island ranks among the most searched destinations in Vietnam by foreign tourists in early 2025.

Tripadvisor reviews consistently praise Lan Ha Bay’s unspoiled beauty, the biodiversity of Cat Ba National Park, and its peaceful atmosphere. Even Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio once showcased Lan Ha Bay on his Instagram, with a video and caption describing it as ‘paradise’.

Thrillist, a well-known American travel and lifestyle website, once published an article titled The One Place You Should Visit in Every Southeast Asian Country. In this piece, renowned travel journalist Matt Meltzer selected Lan Ha Bay in Cat Ba as Vietnam’s must-visit destination.

A rising symbol of sustainable tourism

Once a ‘hidden gem’ sought out only by the most nature-loving and adventure-seeking travellers, Cat Ba is steadily transforming into a symbol of sustainable tourism, where conservation and development go hand in hand.

The most significant milestone is UNESCO’s recognition of Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago as a World Natural Heritage site, affirming its position not only in the region but also on the global map. It is no longer just a beautiful destination but a symbol of harmony between nature and humanity.

Despite its growing fame, Cat Ba still faces a major challenge. Its accommodation and tourism services have yet to fully keep pace with the increasing number of international visitors.

Amid this evolving landscape, Green Island Central Bay City emerges as a pioneering highlight, where modernity and nature seamlessly blend in perfect balance. Starting on 15th May, it will officially launch an unprecedented series of world-class culinary and entertainment experiences in Cat Ba.

The highlight of the island’s nightlife will be the world’s largest jet ski and fireworks show, Symphony of Green Island, with a total investment of nearly VND200 billion. This spectacle is organised by LaserVision (Australia) and H2O, globally renowned leaders in water-based performances.

The VUI-Fest Night Market, a green market concept featuring 36 stalls using entirely eco-friendly materials, will transform the island’s centre into a bustling festival. Visitors can savour unique culinary delights, immerse themselves in lively street performances, or engage in cultural experiences. Meanwhile, Sun Bavaria Cat Ba Gastro Pub will offer all-day dining with authentic German craft beer – Sun KraftBeer, and provide the perfect vantage point to enjoy the fireworks show.

By day, visitors can enjoy Cac Ba Beach (The Ladies Beach), which stretches nearly 1km.

Beyond delivering top-tier experiences, Green Island Central Bay City leads the way in sustainable living, featuring a zero-emission internal transportation system, including electric buses, buggies, charging stations, and designated parking areas. This well-planned infrastructure ensures easy mobility while preserving the island’s unique ecosystem.

Cat Ba is transforming from a hidden gem into a world-class destination, where premium tourism and sustainability converge into a perfect whole. If there’s an ideal time to experience this island before it explodes onto the global travel map, it is now.