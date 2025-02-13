Phu Quoc Island rivals the beauty of Maldives but costs less than Phuket and Bali

The Maldives, Phuket, and Bali are all renowned beach paradises, but rising costs have significantly impacted these destinations. The introduction of a tourist tax in Bali and the overall price surge in Phuket and the Maldives have made these places less appealing to visitors.

Learning from this, Phu Quoc has gained international favour by developing tourism sustainably. While it was criticised for overcharging in 2021-2022, by 2023-2024, Phu Quoc had significantly improved, with international visitors consistently praising it as one of the most reasonably priced destinations.

This is why Travel + Leisure, in its December 2024 article, highlighted Phu Quoc as a destination offering outstanding value for money, surpassing many other popular tourist spots.

"A three-day vacation in Phu Quoc costs less than a three-day weekend in Singapore or Koh Samui (Thailand) and is only one-third to one-fourth the cost of other well-known destinations in the region," Travel + Leisure noted.

For instance, a night at a standard hotel in Singapore starts at 150 SGD (approximately 2.8 million VND), whereas a similar quality hotel in Phu Quoc costs just 50 SGD (around 950,000 VND), allowing for a luxurious yet budget-friendly vacation.

South Korea’s KBS television network - reporting on Phu Quoc as a top destination for South Korean travellers - conducted a feature in December 2024 comparing Phu Quoc and Jeju, the largest tourism islands in South Korea. Korean tourists interviewed praised Phu Quoc, stating that although airfare from Incheon to Phu Quoc was twice the price of flights to Jeju, the significantly lower costs of accommodation and dining made Phu Quoc a far more attractive choice.

Lee Hyun Suk, a tourist from Busan, appreciated Phu Quoc’s cost-effectiveness. He remarked that while a cup of coffee in Jeju costs nearly 10,000 won (about 180,000 VND), he could have a full meal in Phu Quoc for just 5,000 won (about 90,000 VND). Moreover, beachfront resorts offering private pool villas, such as New World Phu Quoc and Premier Village Phu Quoc, or hotels with nightly fireworks views like La Festa Phu Quoc – Curio Collection by Hilton, provide luxurious experiences, all at reasonable prices.

According to a Savills Hotels report, the average price for luxury hotels in Phu Quoc ranges from $100 to $120 per night. While international-standard resorts like JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort and New World Phu Quoc exist, the Sunset Town area features budget-friendly mini-hotels and modern-style accommodations ranging from 500,000 to over 1,000,000 VND per night, catering to a wide range of traveller needs.

The island is also home to bustling seafood markets and vibrant night markets, where visitors can enjoy rich local delicacies. Thai journalist Thasaneya Ratwong from Nation Story visited Phu Quoc in early 2024 and was highly impressed by its affordability. She noted: "The cost of living in Phu Quoc is not high. In fact, food here is even cheaper than in Thailand. The seafood prices in Phu Quoc are about half of those in Thailand."

“As you know, Thailand, with Phuket and Pattaya, used to be very popular destinations. However, in my opinion, Phu Quoc is now much better than those places because the infrastructure is ready, the facilities are new, the services are significantly better, and most importantly, the people always smile. That is very important,” said Vice President of Crystal Bay Group, Mehmet Kin.

Not only does Phu Quoc offer great affordability, but it is also becoming increasingly attractive compared to other regional destinations, thanks to its world-class experiences and iconic landmarks. The world's longest three-wire cable car to Hon Thom Island allows visitors to admire Phu Quoc’s breathtaking scenery from above, an experience unlike any other. Sunset Town, with the unique 'Kiss Bridge'—praised by CNN—along with nightly fireworks displays in 'Kiss of the Sea' and 'Symphony of the Sea' shows, ensures visitors leave with unforgettable memories.

According to top global travel businesses, with its potential and current momentum, Phu Quoc should be compared to world-class tourism icons like Hawaii and the Maldives. "Once infrastructure, roads, and tourist facilities are fully developed, we will witness the rise of the ‘Hawaii of the East,’" asserted Hong Jung Min, the CEO of Hanatour Vietnam.