Shinhan SOL Vietnam – a friendly mobile banking app for everyone

Strengthening biometric authentication to enhance security

Complying with Decisions and Circulars issued by the State Bank of Vietnam, Shinhan Bank has actively implemented personal updates and biometric authentication for customers, in order to enhance security and safety for customers during transaction process on digital platform.

Customers can proactively update personal information within simple steps on SOL app. Shinhan Bank has also provided tutorial videos and online support team via SOL app and hotline of the bank to best support customers.

Simultaneously, the bank has also enhanced operation of branches and transaction offices throughout New Year's Eve to assist customers in updating information and implementing biometric authentication effectively.

Customer information security is always Shinhan Bank’s priority during its operation process, therefore, the bank has constantly focused on improving technologies and updating the latest security methods, in order to ensure safety for customers and limit risks of frauds on the digital environment.

Diversifying e-banking services

Not only focus on the development of security technologies, cashless payment activities through SOL app have been constantly improved and upgraded. The launching of QR Code in Thailand and Cambodia in October 2024 has opened up a new stride of Shinhan Bank in connecting and assisting customers when making international transactions, reducing barriers when making cross-border transactions.

SOL app has been also integrated modern shopping utilities on the app, such as air ticket booking, hotel booking, Vietlott SMS booking, cashback shopping, etc. Besides, customers can also open debit cards on SOL app without directly visiting to the counters. These utilities not only optimize e-banking experiences, but also help SOL app become a strong supporter for modern living of customers.

Simultaneously, in 2024, Shinhan Bank also make an impression with the launching of “SOL o FUN – Vietnam – Korea Town”, a digital entertainment space on SOL app. Through interesting mini-games with eye-catching images of Shinhan Friends’ characters, SOL o FUN has brought new experiences to users, along with precious rewards when winning the mini-games, such as domestic and international travelling vouchers, Got It e-vouchers, cinema tickets, phone cards, etc. Total prize value is up to VND1.7 billion.

By constant efforts, SOL app is not only a digital banking app, but also a bridge connecting the technology to the daily life that helps every transaction becomes easy and interesting experiences. VNS