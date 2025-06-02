PM demands strong determination to secure 100,000 social housing units in 2025

HÀ NỘI – As the institutional framework has been increasingly improved, what remains is determined and effective execution to complete the targets of 100,000 new social housing units in 2025 and 1 million units by 2030, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has emphasised.

Chairing a national teleconference on June 2 to review the implementation progress of the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 201/2025/QH15 on piloting several special policies and mechanisms for social housing development, the PM underlined the need for ministries, sectors and localities, especially their heads, to give due attention to the issue with the right level of commitment, vision, and empathy in service of the people and the nation.

The Government leader pointed to two major initiatives – the programme to eliminate makeshift and dilapidated houses, and the plan to build 1 million social housing units.

These efforts not only ensure the constitutionally enshrined right to residence and the right to equal access to housing for all people, particularly low-income and vulnerable groups, but also drive economic growth, promote consumption, advance modern urban development, and reflect the Vietnamese people's unity and authorities' compassion, he stressed.

According to the Ministry of Construction, after two years of implementing the scheme to develop at least 1 million social housing units for low-income earners and industrial park workers, the country has earmarked 1,309 sites covering 9,737 hectares for such projects. To date, 686 projects have been launched, totalling nearly 628,000 units, reaching 51 per cent of the target set for 2025. However, 18 provinces are unlikely to complete or even start projects by that deadline.

While applauding ministries, localities, and citizens who have actively contributed to the progress so far, the PM also noted shortcomings in underperforming provinces. He blamed the problems on insufficient attention from local leaders, poor understanding of Party and State policies, weak implementation, limited access to capital, and inadequate coordination.

The PM called for serious and people-centred leadership in implementing the social housing policy, urging integration with the national target programmes and strict anti-corruption measures.

He emphasised the need for diverse housing types to meet the needs of not only low-income workers but also public servants, teachers, and armed forces personnel, particularly in remote areas.

The Ministry of Construction is to draft a Government decree detailing implementation measures and propose a National Housing Fund in June 2025, with the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank of Vietnam supporting funding and credit access.

Local authorities must identify eligible beneficiaries, streamline procedures, and ensure timely delivery of housing targets. At the same time, media and mass organisations are tasked with raising public awareness.

Meanwhile, leaders of localities must accelerate implementation, enforce investor obligations, and establish steering committees no later than June 2025.

PM Chính demanded urgency, discipline, and clearly assigned responsibilities to overcome delays and ensure transparency and effectiveness in addressing housing challenges. VNS