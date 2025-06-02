Government approves Phú Quốc airport expansion ahead of APEC 2027

HÀ NỘI — The Government has officially approved plans to expand Phú Quốc International Airport under a business investment model, ensuring that the island's infrastructure is well-prepared to host the APEC Summit in 2027.

The People’s Committee of Kiên Giang Province has been entrusted with selecting a domestic investor and overseeing the project's implementation. Throughout and after the expansion, the airport will continue to fulfill both civil and military functions.

The provincial authorities have been granted the authority to approve and modify the project's investment policy. They will also be responsible for assessing and approving the environmental impact report, as well as overseeing fire safety designs and inspections to ensure compliance with current regulations.

Additionally, the Government has authorised the transfer of State-managed infrastructure at Phú Quốc International Airport from the Ministry of Construction to the Kiên Giang People’s Committee. This decision enables the province to take direct control of the airport’s expansion efforts.

Assets managed by the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV) on defence land are excluded from the transfer. The Minister of Construction will oversee the review and handover of eligible assets that are not classified as State capital.

While Kiên Giang Province will not incur costs for the transferred assets, it is responsible for covering reasonable handover expenses. The transfer records will include comprehensive technical and legal details of the assets.

To ensure seamless operations during the transition, ACV will temporarily manage the transferred infrastructure under a 2020 Prime Ministerial decision until a new investor and operator are selected.

Kiên Giang authorities may allocate or lease airport assets to investors, who must reimburse the State based on independent valuations, excluding any commercial advantages. All proceeds, including operating revenue generated during the transition, will be directed to the provincial budget to support infrastructure development for APEC 2027.— VNS