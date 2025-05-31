HCM City pilots online vehicle ownership transfer

HCM CITY — HCM City has launched a pilot programme allowing users of motor vehicles and specialised motorcycles to electronically transfer their vehicle ownership through the Ministry of Public Security's public service portal.

The initiative aims to streamline and simplify procedures for revoking vehicle registration certificates and license plates, as well as for registering vehicle ownership transfers in the city.

On May 23, municipal People’s Committee chairman Nguyễn Văn Được instructed the city’s Department of Public Security, Regional Tax Office II, and other relevant agencies to simplify procedures for vehicle ownership transfers via the Ministry of Public Security’s online portal.

Under the new directive, individuals who complete electronic ownership transfer through the portal will no longer be required to submit notarisations of vehicle purchase and procurement contracts.

Authorities will carry out procedures for revoking vehicle registration certificates, license plates, and ownership transfer registrations.

The municipal People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Justice to coordinate with the Department of Public Security, local courts, and other relevant agencies to review and cleanse civil status data, and standardise and update citizens’ marital status in the integrated civil status database.

This database will be shared and synchronised with the national population database to support the processing of administrative procedures in a digital environment.

The people’s committees of districts and Thủ Đức city must direct agencies and units under their jurisdiction to work closely with local police forces and courts at all levels to regularly review and update marital status data and cleanse civil status data on the Ministry of Justice’s civil status management software, which is synchronised with the National Population Database.

The units must effectively implement the pilot programme, aiming to reduce and simplify procedures for revoking vehicle registration certificates and license plates, as well as for registering vehicle ownership transfers in the city.

The city’s Department of Public Security has been delegated to coordinate with the municipal People’s Committee Office to monitor and expedite the implementation of the pilot programme.

The department will ensure progress aligns with the established timeline, compile reports on outcomes, and identify any challenges encountered during implementation for timely guidance from the municipal People’s Committee.

In cases that exceed the city’s authority, the city’s Department of Public Security is tasked with advising the municipal People’s Committee to submit requests for direction from the Ministry of Public Security.

Assigned agencies and units are required to urgently carry out their designated responsibilities and report their implementation results to the municipal People’s Committee via the city’s Department of Public Security no later than June 15. — VNS