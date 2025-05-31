HCM City reports two COVID-19 deaths among patients with underlying conditions

HCM CITY — Two patients in HCM City have died after contracting COVID-19 while suffering from serious pre-existing conditions, local health authorities said on Saturday.

The deaths occurred among patients being treated in intensive care units with severe comorbidities. One of the deceased was a man born in 1972, diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, septic shock, pneumonia, multiple organ failure, heart failure, and a history of pulmonary tuberculosis.

The other was a woman born in 1979 with septic shock, necrotising pneumonia, pyelonephritis, hypertension, diabetes, and pneumothorax.

Both patients tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 during treatment.

The city recorded 79 new COVID-19 cases from May 19 to 25, nearly three times the weekly average of the previous four weeks. Since epidemiological week 16, confirmed cases have increased rapidly after a period of relatively low activity.

From January to date, HCM City has reported 204 cases, down 43 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

Genomic sequencing conducted by the Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU) revealed that the NB.1.8.1 variant is the predominant strain among recent hospitalisations.

The variant, also spreading in the Western Pacific region, has not been shown to be more virulent than earlier strains. However, the World Health Organisation has classified NB.1.8.1 as a Variant Under Monitoring (VUM) pending further assessment.

City health authorities have instructed all medical units to remain alert and prepared for potential outbreaks. Hospitals have been directed to ensure timely diagnosis, treatment, and escalation of care for COVID-19 patients.

The Department of Health urged the public to remain calm but vigilant, recommending basic preventive measures such as mask-wearing in public places and healthcare settings, avoiding unnecessary gatherings, and maintaining hygiene and general health.

Vulnerable individuals, particularly the elderly and those with chronic or malignant diseases, were advised to limit contact with crowded or poorly ventilated areas and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms arise. — VNS