VPBank and LOTTE C&F launch LOTTE FLEX to elevate digital consumer finance experience

HÀ NỘI — VPBank and LOTTE C&F Vietnam have deepened their strategic partnership with the official launch of LOTTE FLEX, a cutting-edge consumer finance product aimed at delivering seamless, digital-first credit experiences for modern shoppers.

The launch ceremony, held last week at LOTTE Mall Tây Hồ in Hà Nội, welcomed senior executives from the LOTTE Group and LOTTE C&F, VPBank leadership and representatives from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, VPBank’s strategic partner. The event marked a new milestone in the collaboration between two industry giants, reinforcing VPBank’s vision of building a comprehensive 'phygital' ecosystem that integrates financial services with modern retail consumption.

LOTTE FLEX is a flexible credit solution embedded directly into consumers' shopping journey. Customers can register and verify their identity via the LOTTE C&F app to instantly receive a credit limit — entirely online, in under 30 seconds. The process requires no income proof, no references and features automated approval using advanced digital technologies.

Designed for Việt Nam’s increasingly digital-savvy consumers, LOTTE FLEX offers credit limits from VNĐ8 million to VNĐ20 million, with flexible instalment terms ranging from one to 12 months and zero-per-cent interest. The delayed payment fee is capped at just VNĐ30,000 per cycle, significantly lower than market averages. Approved limits can be used for online purchases or QR payments at LOTTE’s retail outlets nationwide.

Speaking at the event, Deputy CEO of Retail Banking at VPBank Nguyễn Chí Hiền said: “LOTTE FLEX reflects our commitment to expanding a digital financial ecosystem that enhances customer experience through speed, convenience and flexibility. This collaboration exemplifies the synergy between finance and retail and supports our broader goal to scale our market presence with innovative offerings.”

LOTTE C&F representative Inaishi Noritaka added: “This partnership with VPBank is an important step toward transforming the shopping experience across LOTTE’s retail network. By integrating financial services into the purchase journey, we aim to bring forward smart credit solutions tailored to real consumer behaviours in Việt Nam.”

The launch comes amid a growing shift in Việt Nam’s consumer finance market toward embedded lending and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions. LOTTE FLEX meets the rising demand for instant, low-friction credit — especially among younger generations seeking financial flexibility.

Looking ahead, VPBank and LOTTE C&F plan to expand their cooperation with co-branded credit cards, digital banking services, e-wallet integration and more. Backed by a diversified ecosystem spanning banking, securities, insurance and consumer finance, VPBank serves nearly one-third of Việt Nam's population and continues to assert its leadership in both domestic and regional markets. — VNS