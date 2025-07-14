HCM City to build US$250 million data centre

HCM CITY — Vietnamese tech firm CMC Corporation received approval on Sunday to build a US$250 million data centre at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP).

The centre will initially operate at a capacity of 30MW and is expected to scale up to 120MW, serving the huge computing needs for AI development and the digital economy sector of the city.

According to a representative of CMC, the centre is designed for massive data storage, computation and analytics, providing services such as AI-as-a-Service, Cloud infrastructure, Big Data and cyber security to millions of users.

The centre will integrate new-generation network technologies and 800G DWDM optical transmission, ensuring ultra-high bandwidth, and stable and secure connections across the network.

CMC also plans to apply Digital Twin technology to simulate and monitor the centre’s operations in real time.

Besides that, renewable energy solutions will be prioritised to reduce power consumption and meet green data centre standards.

Nguyễn Trung Chính, chairman and CEO of CMC Corporation, said that the project is a core infrastructure project to support HCM City to become a regional digital hub.

“This will provide Vietnamese enterprises with strong computing resources without needing to send data overseas,” he said.

The data centre is expected to attract AI ecosystems, including R&D centres, start-ups, investors and technology universities.

This will support the city’s goal to become Việt Nam’s first AI city and a digital hub for the region. — VNS